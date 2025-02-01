HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Rarh Bengal Tigers roar to victory, lift HIL trophy

Rarh Bengal Tigers roar to victory, lift HIL trophy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 01, 2025 22:34 IST

x

Jugraj Singh scored a hat-trick as Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers clinched the men's Hockey India League title after beating Hyderabad Toofans 4-3 in the summit clash in Rourkela on Saturday.

IMAGE: Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers captured the men's Hockey India League title with a victory over Hyderabad Toofans.Photograph: HIL/X

Jugraj scored in the 25th, 32nd and 35th minutes, while Sam Lane (54th) added another goal for Bengal Tigers.

Gonzalo Peillat (9th and 39th) and Amandeep Lakra (26th) were the scorers for the Toofans.

 

HIL

HIL, which began on December 28, 2024, was revived after a gap of seven years. 

JSW Soorma beat Tamil Nadu Dragons 3-2 in bronze medal match

JSW Soorma

JSW Soorma Hockey Club secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Tamil Nadu Dragons to claim the bronze medal in the Hockey India League men's competition.

Goals from Gurjant Singh (12th minute), Harjeet Singh (19th), and Prabhjot Singh (57th) scored for Soorma, while Blake Govers (15th) and Jip Janssen (59th) found the net for the Dragons at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium.

With the win, JSW Soorma pocketed a prize money of Rs 1 crore.

JSW Soorma took the lead in the opening quarter when Gurjant received a pass from Jeremy Hayward and fired it into the net. Soon after, Soorma earned a penalty corner but couldn't convert as Harmanpreet Singh's attempt was deflected out.

In response, the Dragons launched a swift counter-attack, with Karthi Selvam weaving past defenders before delivering a perfect pass to Blake Govers, who dived to his right and slotted the ball between Soorma goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch's legs to equalise in the final moments of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Soorma regained the lead when Harjeet was left unmarked in the circle and chipped a deflected pass from Gurjant over Dragons' goalkeeper David Harte, making it 2-1.

JSW Soorma maintained their attacking momentum, creating multiple circle penetrations to keep the pressure on the Dragons. In the final minute of the first half, Soorma won three consecutive penalty corners, but Harte's brilliant goalkeeping and the Dragons' solid defending kept them at bay.

Tamil Nadu Dragons put Soorma's defence under constant pressure with their relentless attacks in the third quarter. Soorma, however, managed to earn three penalty corners in quick succession although they failed to capitalise on any of them.

Both teams created scoring opportunities in the final quarter. After few missed opportunities, Soorma managed to extend their lead when Gurjant Singh made an excellent run, dribbling past defenders, and set up Prabhjot Singh for a simple finish, making it 3-1 in Soorma's favour.

Late drama unfolded in the final minute as Tamil Nadu Dragons won a penalty corner, and Jip Janssen unleashed a powerful shot to cut the deficit to 3-2. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bengal Tigers to meet Hyderabad Toofans in HIL final
Bengal Tigers to meet Hyderabad Toofans in HIL final
HIL: Hyderabad Toofans end TN Dragons unbeaten run
HIL: Hyderabad Toofans end TN Dragons unbeaten run
HIL: Bengal Tigers sink UP Rudras
HIL: Bengal Tigers sink UP Rudras
Englebert's hat-trick powers Soorma to Women's HIL final
Englebert's hat-trick powers Soorma to Women's HIL final
HIL: Soorma down Bengal Tigers to book semis spot
HIL: Soorma down Bengal Tigers to book semis spot

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Budget 2025: What Is Cheaper?

webstory image 2

Budget 2025: What Is Costlier?

webstory image 3

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

VIDEOS

IAF's Surya Kiran team dazzles Kutch with breathtaking air show2:07

IAF's Surya Kiran team dazzles Kutch with breathtaking...

Vice President Dhankhar visits Maha Kumbh Kshetra2:15

Vice President Dhankhar visits Maha Kumbh Kshetra

Foreign diplomats take 'holy dip' at Sangam in Maha Kumbh3:03

Foreign diplomats take 'holy dip' at Sangam in Maha Kumbh

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD