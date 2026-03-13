Indian Duo Withdraw from Swiss Open After Rankireddy's Shoulder Injury

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's shoulder injury forces him and Chirag Shetty to withdraw from the Swiss Open, raising concerns about his recovery and future badminton tournaments.
Key Points
- Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty withdraw from the Swiss Open quarterfinal due to Rankireddy's recurring shoulder injury.
- Rankireddy's shoulder issue, an overuse injury, requires at least a week of recovery, according to coach Tan Kim Her.
- The Indian badminton pair had a demanding 74-minute match before the withdrawal, highlighting the intensity of elite badminton competition.
- Satwik and Chirag, the Asian Games champions, are scheduled to compete next at the Badminton Asia Championships in April.
- Rankireddy holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest badminton smash at 565 km/h, showcasing his explosive playing style.
Top-seeded Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pulled out of the Swiss Open here on Friday ahead of its quarterfinal clash after a shoulder issue troubled the former.
Rankireddy and Shetty were scheduled to clash with Denmark's Christian Faust Kjaer and Rasmus Kjaer in the last-eight pairs stage of the Super 300 badminton tournament.
The 25-year-old from Amalapuram, known for one of the fastest smashes in world badminton, has often struggled with his right shoulder.
In 2023, Rankireddy set a Guinness World Record for the fastest smash in badminton, clocking 565 km/h.
"It is an old injury, hopefully he can recover fast. This will take a week at least," Malaysian coach Tan Kim Her told PTI.
The injury is understood to be an overuse issue rather than a fresh trauma, a common challenge for elite athletes competing at high intensity.
The Indian pair had played a high-intensity 74-minute match on Thursday, prevailing 21-15 15-21 28-26 over Japan's Hiroki Okamura and Kyohei Yamashita in the pre-quarterfinals.
Satwik and Chirag, the Asian Games champions, will next compete at the Badminton Asia Championships scheduled from April 7 to 12. The Indian pair had won the title in 2023.
Later in the day, Tharun Mannepalli will face Indonesia's Anthony Ginting.