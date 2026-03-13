HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indian Duo Withdraw from Swiss Open After Rankireddy's Shoulder Injury

Source: PTI
March 13, 2026 18:40 IST

March 13, 2026 18:40 IST

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's shoulder injury forces him and Chirag Shetty to withdraw from the Swiss Open, raising concerns about his recovery and future badminton tournaments.

Key Points

  • Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty withdraw from the Swiss Open quarterfinal due to Rankireddy's recurring shoulder injury.
  • Rankireddy's shoulder issue, an overuse injury, requires at least a week of recovery, according to coach Tan Kim Her.
  • The Indian badminton pair had a demanding 74-minute match before the withdrawal, highlighting the intensity of elite badminton competition.
  • Satwik and Chirag, the Asian Games champions, are scheduled to compete next at the Badminton Asia Championships in April.
  • Rankireddy holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest badminton smash at 565 km/h, showcasing his explosive playing style.

Top-seeded Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pulled out of the Swiss Open here on Friday ahead of its quarterfinal clash after a shoulder issue troubled the former.

Rankireddy and Shetty were scheduled to clash with Denmark's Christian Faust Kjaer and Rasmus Kjaer in the last-eight pairs stage of the Super 300 badminton tournament.

 

The 25-year-old from Amalapuram, known for one of the fastest smashes in world badminton, has often struggled with his right shoulder.

In 2023, Rankireddy set a Guinness World Record for the fastest smash in badminton, clocking 565 km/h.

"It is an old injury, hopefully he can recover fast. This will take a week at least," Malaysian coach Tan Kim Her told PTI.

The injury is understood to be an overuse issue rather than a fresh trauma, a common challenge for elite athletes competing at high intensity.

The Indian pair had played a high-intensity 74-minute match on Thursday, prevailing 21-15 15-21 28-26 over Japan's Hiroki Okamura and Kyohei Yamashita in the pre-quarterfinals.

Satwik and Chirag, the Asian Games champions, will next compete at the Badminton Asia Championships scheduled from April 7 to 12. The Indian pair had won the title in 2023.

Later in the day, Tharun Mannepalli will face Indonesia's Anthony Ginting.

