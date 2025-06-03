Ranked 361, She Knocked Out a Top Seed at French Open!

A few weeks ago, Lois Boisson was known more for her humour than her tennis — cracking jokes about deodorant sponsors after a mid-match complaint went viral.
Today, she’s making headlines for all the right reasons — stunning a top seed at Roland Garros and writing one of the most feel-good stories of the tournament.
Fast forward to Monday at Roland Garros, and Boisson is no longer just making memes — she’s making history.
Ranked No. 361 in the world, Boisson stunned third seed Jessica Pegula in front of a roaring home crowd to book her spot in the French Open quarter-finals — and guarantee herself a minimum of $500,000 in prize money.
“It’s already a big achievement to be in the quarters,” Boisson said, remarkably composed during her post-match press conference.
“My ranking will open doors to bigger tournaments, and that’s what will change my life.”
It was a landmark moment in more ways than one. This match marked only Boisson’s second-ever appearance on the iconic Court Philippe Chatrier — the first being a lone training session during qualifying four years ago. This time, she looked like she belonged.
Her incredible run has already included a tense third-round win over fellow Frenchwoman Elsa Jacquemot, a three-set battle that tested both her nerves and her resolve.
Next up for the fearless wildcard is a quarter-final clash against sixth seed Mirra Andreeva of Russia — a blockbuster showdown that promises even more fireworks on the clay.
From social media stunts to centre court stunners, Lois Boisson is proving that she’s not just a viral moment — she’s a serious contender.