Ranked 361, She Knocked Out a Top Seed at French Open!

Ranked 361, She Knocked Out a Top Seed at French Open!

June 03, 2025 10:36 IST

IMAGE: France's Lois Boisson celebrates winning her fourth round match against Jessica Pegula. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

A few weeks ago, Lois Boisson was known more for her humour than her tennis — cracking jokes about deodorant sponsors after a mid-match complaint went viral.

Today, she’s making headlines for all the right reasons — stunning a top seed at Roland Garros and writing one of the most feel-good stories of the tournament.

 

Fast forward to Monday at Roland Garros, and Boisson is no longer just making memes — she’s making history.

Ranked No. 361 in the world, Boisson stunned third seed Jessica Pegula in front of a roaring home crowd to book her spot in the French Open quarter-finals — and guarantee herself a minimum of $500,000 in prize money.

“It’s already a big achievement to be in the quarters,” Boisson said, remarkably composed during her post-match press conference.

“My ranking will open doors to bigger tournaments, and that’s what will change my life.”

It was a landmark moment in more ways than one. This match marked only Boisson’s second-ever appearance on the iconic Court Philippe Chatrier — the first being a lone training session during qualifying four years ago. This time, she looked like she belonged.

Her incredible run has already included a tense third-round win over fellow Frenchwoman Elsa Jacquemot, a three-set battle that tested both her nerves and her resolve.

IMAGE: France's Lois Boisson shakes hands with Jessica Pegula. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Next up for the fearless wildcard is a quarter-final clash against sixth seed Mirra Andreeva of Russia — a blockbuster showdown that promises even more fireworks on the clay.

From social media stunts to centre court stunners, Lois Boisson is proving that she’s not just a viral moment — she’s a serious contender.

