Why Ranjit Bajaj Rejected India Manager Role For FIFA U-15 World Cup

Ranjit Bajaj has controversially declined the India U-15 men's national team manager position for the upcoming FIFA U-15 World Cup, citing irreconcilable philosophical differences with head coach Bibiano Fernandes and questioning the AIFF's appointment strategy.

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Key Points Ranjit Bajaj has declined the India U-15 men's national team manager role for the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup.

His decision is based on fundamental differences in footballing philosophy with appointed head coach Bibiano Fernandes.

Bajaj prefers an aggressive, attacking style, contrasting with Fernandes' more defensive methods, which he believes would harm team performance.

He criticised the AIFF for appointing them together despite their differing visions and questioned the federation's overall appointment process.

Bajaj emphasised that Minerva Academy's success comes from a comprehensive support system, not just individual coaching.

Ranjit Bajaj has decided against taking up the India U-15 men's national team manager's role alongside head coach Bibiano Fernandes for the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Azerbaijan in October, Minerva Academy founder-director announced on his instagram handle.

Ranjit Bajaj Cites Philosophical Differences

Bajaj's reason is that the he and Bibiano have different footballing philosophies and putting them together would not be in the team's best interest.

Bajaj, who was approved as the team manager by the AIFF Executive Committee following the appointment of Fernandes as head coach, said he was deeply unhappy with the decision and believed the team could suffer if its key personnel were not aligned in their approach.

"People are congratulating me but I am not happy. I am very unhappy. This is the worst thing they could have done," Bajaj said in a post on his Instagram handle.

Explaining the rationale behind his decision, Bajaj said the AIFF had appointed him and Fernandes together despite their contrasting styles and visions, though he made it clear that his decision was not a personal issue with the head coach.

"You people (AIFF) appointed me and Bibiano (Fernandes) together. I don't have any problems with Bibiano but I have a problem because of different playing styles and different visions," he said.

Contrasting Coaching Styles Impact Team Cohesion

Bajaj said the difference was fundamental, with his preferred approach built around an aggressive, attacking game while Fernandes' methods were more defensive.

"From low block defensive style to high press attacking style, getting into opposition territory and smashing them are completely different styles. It's not about me or Bibiano. If two people are not on same page, then team suffers," he said.

The Minerva founder also questioned the circumstances of his appointment, saying the federation had turned to him despite their differences because of his team's success and the process behind it.

"Also you called me because you didn't have an option. It is not as if there are world famous coaches at your disposal. So you summoned your biggest critic, biggest hater and maybe because my team (Minerva) wins," Bajaj said.

Minerva Academy's Holistic Approach To Player Development

He insisted, however, that Minerva's success was not based on one individual but a wider support system involving several specialists working with the players.

"But my team wins because of world class process. From our psychologists to neuro cognitive trainer, massage therapist, sports scientist, biomechanics expert, set piece coach," he said.

Bajaj said simply putting him and Fernandes together would not replicate the environment that has helped his players succeed.

"So the results come when this team of 10-15 people come together. Just putting me and Bibiano together doesn't make sense," he said.

AIFF's Appointment Strategy Under Scrutiny

He also suggested that Fernandes should have been given charge of the U-15 side earlier if the AIFF had intended to make him the head coach, while urging supporters to back the former India youth coach.

"Even if you guys wanted to give Bibiano the charge, you should have given it one year back. Okay, if you given him now, I request fans, we should support Bibiano," Bajaj said.

The AIFF Executive Committee, on the recommendation of its Technical Committee, had approved Fernandes' appointment as head coach, subject to his acceptance, for the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan in October.

Bajaj had earlier volunteered on social media to take charge of the team, but had made it conditional on being allowed to appoint his own coaching staff.

The inaugural tournament will feature all 211 FIFA member associations, including India. It will be played in an 8-a-side format on smaller customised pitches, with matches consisting of two 20-minute halves. Each team can register 14 players, including up to two goalkeepers.