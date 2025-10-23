HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Ranjana Yadav wins India's first medal at Asian Youths

Ranjana Yadav wins India's first medal at Asian Youths

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 23, 2025 16:52 IST

x

Ranjana Yadav

IMAGE: Ranjana Yadav clocked 23 minutes 25.88 seconds to finish behind China's Liu Shiyi, who took gold in 24:15.27. Photograph: Reliance Foundation/Instagram

Ranjana Yadav clinched a silver medal in the girl's 5000m walk at the Asian Youth Games at the Bahrain National Stadium, Riffa, Bahrain, on Thursday.

The Indian clocked 23 minutes 25.88 seconds to finish behind China's Liu Shiyi, who took gold in 24:15.27.

 

Korea's Jeong Chaeyeon bagged bronze in 25:26.93.

This was India's first medal in athletics at the AYG, taking the country's overall tally to two silver and four bronze medals.

India have won one silver and two bronze in kurash, and two bronze in taekwondo.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Rohit Shows He's Far From Finished
Rohit Shows He's Far From Finished
Hardik-Mahieka Romance Is Insta-Official
Hardik-Mahieka Romance Is Insta-Official
Diwali Special: Anaya Bangar Reunites with Her Dad
Diwali Special: Anaya Bangar Reunites with Her Dad
Sarfaraz: 'Selectors Will Always Have A Plan'
Sarfaraz: 'Selectors Will Always Have A Plan'
How Kohli and Rohit built a legacy for India
How Kohli and Rohit built a legacy for India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 New Words You Need To Know In 2025

webstory image 2

Apple Unveils 14-Inch MacBook Pro

webstory image 3

Taste of Flowers: 10 Unique Indian Recipes With Phool

VIDEOS

Yami Gautam Slays in a Bossy Look!1:01

Yami Gautam Slays in a Bossy Look!

Students celebrate 'Bhai Dooj' with CRPF jawans in Udhampur, J-K1:12

Students celebrate 'Bhai Dooj' with CRPF jawans in...

SKY on the Road! Suryakumar Yadav & Wife Enjoy a Scenic Drive1:11

SKY on the Road! Suryakumar Yadav & Wife Enjoy a...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO