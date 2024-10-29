'Rani Rampal's No 28 will be cherished forever'

News
Source: PTI
October 29, 2024 00:13 IST
Your No. 28 jersey was synonymous with unmatched skill: PM Modi to ex-hockey captain Rani Rampal

IMAGE: Rani Rampal announced her retirement on Thursday last, ending a glittering 16-year career.Photograph: Hockey India/X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded former India women's hockey captain Rani Rampal's achievements, saying her exploits on the field will be cherished for ages to come.

Rani announced her retirement on Thursday last, ending a glittering 16-year career during which she became an inspiration for her phenomenal rise from a small town in Haryana.

The-29-year-old signed off as one of India's most decorated hockey players after leading the women's team to its best-ever finish at the Olympics -- a fourth place at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

 

"In Indian women's hockey your number 28 jersey was synonymous with unmatched skill and unstoppable goals. While it won't be seen on the field again, the memories that you gave us as one of the country's most decorated players will always be cherished," Modi wrote in his letter to Rani, posted on social media by Hockey India.

"Being one of the youngest players to ever play the game, you brought a new energy to the team when you made your debut. Since then, as a forward, you have pierced through defences, outsmarted goalkeepers and scored over 200 goals with clinical precision," the PM added.

Rani made her international debut in 2008 as a 14-year-old in the Olympic qualifiers that year, and scored 205 goals in her 254 outings for India.

She was honoured with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2020 and was also a recipient of the Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian award in the same year.

"The way your performance played a crucial role in India's victories in multiple Asia Cup editions, your 'best young player' and 'player of the tournament' performances at various international tournaments, the medal in 2018 Asian Games -- these are just a few examples of the glorious memories that you have given to lovers of hockey," said Modi.

The PM especially appreciated her performance at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, which he said had left a lasting legacy.

"As a captain, having led India with remarkable determination on the biggest stages, you leave behind a great legacy of many medals and memories. Your game and leadership at the Tokyo Olympics are particularly remembered by one and all. The team's spirited run at the tournament enthused fans and the younger generation of players."

Rani was recently roped in as the national coach for sub-junior women players.

"It is heartening to see that you'll stay close to the game, taking on the role of a mentor for future players. This new chapter is a fantastic opportunity for them to learn from one of the best in the sport," the PM added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
