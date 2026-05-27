Sports World Mourns Demise Of Randhir Singh

India mourns the loss of Randhir Singh, the country's first shooting gold medallist in the Asian Games and a respected sports administrator, who passed away at 79, leaving behind a legacy of dedication to the Olympic movement.

Photograph: OCA Media

Key Points Randhir Singh, India's first shooting gold medallist in the Asian Games, has passed away at 79.

Singh was a five-time Olympian and a prominent sports administrator, including serving as president of the Olympic Council of Asia.

He won a historic trap gold in the 1978 Bangkok Asian Games, earning him the Arjuna Award in 1979.

Political leaders and sports figures have expressed their condolences, recognising his significant contributions to Indian sports.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and many other leaders on Wednesday expressed their condolences on the demise of veteran sports administrator and India's first shooting gold-medallist in Asian Games, Randhir Singh.

Randhir Singh, aged 79, died in Delhi on Wednesday after battling age-related ailments, marking the end of an era in the country's sporting landscape on which he left a lasting impact in varied roles.

He was BJP leader and former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh's younger cousin.

Singh was hospitalised for several days before breathing his last at his residence in Chandigarh. He is survived by his wife Vinita and three daughters - Mahima, Sunaina and Rajeshwari, who is also a shooter.

Tributes Pour In For Shooting Legend

The news of Randhir Singh's demise is heartbreaking and an irreparable loss for the sports world, Saini said.

Through his outstanding contributions in the field of sports administration, he gave India a new identity on the global stage. As the first Indian to become the president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), he enhanced the pride of the nation and provided a new direction to the sports world, Saini said in a post on X in Hindi.

Capt Amarinder Singh, in a post on X, wrote, "With deep sorrow, I regret to inform you all that my brother, Raja Randhir Singh Ji, has passed away. May Waheguru Ji grant eternal peace to the departed soul."

SAD chief Badal said he was deeply saddened by the passing away of the legendary shooter and sports administrator.

"A five-time Olympian and pioneer who brought glory to Indian shooting on the Asian & world stage. His immense contribution to the Olympic movement in India and Asia will always be remembered. Sincere condolences to his family," Badal wrote on X.

Randhir Singh's Impact On Indian Sports

Senior Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said, "A five-time Olympian, the pioneer of Indian shooting, and one of the finest sports administrators India has produced, he dedicated his life to elevating Indian sports on the global stage.

"A dear friend, gracious host, and great connoisseur of arts, his warmth and wisdom touched countless lives beyond the world of sports. Punjab and the entire nation will forever remember his immense contribution to the Olympic movement."

Randhir's stellar sporting career included five Olympic appearances and the historic trap gold in the 1978 Bangkok Asian Games that earned him the Arjuna Award in 1979.

His Olympic appearances came in Tokyo 1964 (reserve shooter), Mexico 1968, Munich 1972, Montreal 1976, Moscow 1980 and Los Angeles 1984.

Singh recently quit his position as the president of the OCA due to health issues, ending his run of over four decades as a sports administrator.

He was elected to the OCA top position for a four-year term in 2024, having already served the body as secretary general from 1991 to 2015.