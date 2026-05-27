India Mourns Randhir Singh, Shooting Legend, Administrator

India mourns the loss of Randhir Singh, a celebrated sports administrator and Asian Games shooting champion, who passed away at 79, leaving behind a legacy of dedication to Indian sports and the Olympic movement.

Photograph: OCA Media

Key Points Randhir Singh, a veteran sports administrator and Asian Games gold medallist in shooting, has died at the age of 79.

Singh served as President of the Olympic Council of Asia and Secretary General of the Indian Olympic Association.

He won a historic trap gold at the 1978 Bangkok Asian Games and was awarded the Arjuna Award in 1979.

Singh represented India in five Olympic Games and held various positions in the International Olympic Committee.

His daughter, Rajeshwari Singh, continues his shooting legacy as a trap shooter with international medals.

Veteran sports administrator and India's first shooting gold-medallist in Asian Games, Randhir Singh, died here on Wednesday after battling age-related ailments.

He was 79 and had undergone hospitalisation for several days before breathing his last at his residence here. Singh is survived by his wife Vinita and three daughters -- Mahima, Sunaina and Rajeshwari, who is also a shooter.

Randhir Singh's Illustrious Career

Singh recently quit his position as the President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) due to health issues. He was elected for a four-year term in 2024, having already served the body as Secretary General from 1991 to 2015.

"With deep sorrow, we share the sad news of the passing of Raja Randhir Singh, who left for his heavenly abode today, on 27th May 2026," Secretary of the National Rifles Association of India (NRAI), Rajiv Bhatia stated.

"A distinguished Olympian, Arjuna Awardee, and one of the most respected sports administrators in India, Asia, and the International Olympic Committee, Raja Randhir Singh, made invaluable contributions to the development of shooting sports and the Olympic movement.

Tributes to a Shooting Legend

"The National Rifle Association of India and the entire shooting fraternity mourn this irreparable loss and extend heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace," he added.

Singh's stellar sporting career included five Olympic appearances and the historic trap gold in the 1978 Bangkok Asian Games that earned him the Arjuna Award in 1979.

His Olympic appearances came in Tokyo 1964 (Reserve Shooter), Mexico 1968, Munich 1972, Montreal 1976, Moscow 1980 and Los Angeles 1984.

Administrative Roles and Legacy

In his equally successful administrative career, he served as the Secretary General of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) from 1987 to 2010 and was also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in different capacities from 2001 to 2014.

In 2003, his role expanded to becoming IOC's representative in the World Anti-Doping Agency for two years.

A descendent of the former Maharaja of Patiala and cricket player, Bhupinder Singh, Randhir Singh was one of the most recognisable sports administrators in India and was admired for his ability to drive consensus in the often fragmented administrative structure of Indian sports.

His shooting legacy has been kept alive by Rajeshwari, who is also a trap shooter and won a silver medal at the 2022 Asian Games besides a gold at the 2016 Asian Championships.