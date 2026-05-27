'A distinguished leader of the Olympic Movement': Tributes Pour In For Randhir Singh

India's sporting world mourns the loss of Randhir Singh, a celebrated sports administrator and Olympian, remembered for his significant contributions to the Olympic movement and Indian sports.

Photograph: OCA Media

Key Points Abhinav Bindra described Randhir Singh as a 'true stalwart' and a charismatic leader.

Singh's career included five Olympic appearances and a gold medal at the 1978 Bangkok Asian Games.

Singh served as the secretary general of the Indian Olympic Association from 1987 to 2010 and was a member of the International Olympic Committee.

Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra led the tributes as the country's sporting fraternity mourned the demise of veteran administrator and former shooter Randhir Singh, describing him as a "true stalwart" and a charismatic leader of Indian sport.

India's first shooting gold medallist at the Asian Games, Singh died in New Delhi on Wednesday after battling age-related ailments.

"Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Raja Randhir Singh ji. He lived a life devoted to sport as an Olympian, as a sports administrator, and as someone who contributed immensely to Indian and World sport.

"His legacy will remain an important part of our sporting history. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones." Bindra wrote on X in his tribute.

Singh's brilliant sporting journey included five Olympic appearances and the historic trap gold medal at the 1978 Bangkok Asian Games.

Randhir Singh's Olympic Legacy And Contributions

"A distinguished leader of the Olympic Movement, Raja Randhir Singh dedicated his life to the service of sport and the advancement of the Olympic values across Asia.

The Olympic Council of Asia extends its sincere condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and the entire Olympic family. May he rest in peace," stated the Olympic Council of Asia, which Singh headed until earlier this year.

Cycling Federation of India secretary general Maninder Pal Singh described Singh as an administrator of exceptional stature and humanity.

"It is with the deepest sorrow that we bid farewell to Raja Randhir Singh, the most wonderful administrator, a man of exceptional humanity, and above all, a great and cherished friend. His passing today marks the end of an era in sport-not only in India but across the world.

Tributes From Sporting Leaders

"With his charismatic leadership and unwavering dedication, Raja Randhir Singh carried a legacy of the highest distinction, always upheld with the utmost dignity and grace. That legacy remains unparalleled and will never be forgotten," he added.

Singh's administrative career matched the success of his competitive days.

He served as the secretary general of the Indian Olympic Association from 1987 to 2010 and was also a member of the International Olympic Committee in different capacities from 2001 to 2014.

"It's a very very shocking news. Raja saab was so nice and kind to everyone in the field of sports. My heartfelt condolences to his family. We pray almighty God for his departed soul may rest in peace," said IOA member ID Nanavati said.

Randhir Singh's Impact on Indian Sports

Former IOA president Narinder Batra called Singh one of Indian sport's most respected leaders.

"With the passing of Raja Randhir Singh Ji, Indian sports has lost a true stalwart and one of its most respected leaders. His lifelong dedication towards the Olympic movement and the growth of sports in India earned him admiration and respect across the sporting world.

"He carried himself with dignity, wisdom, and commitment, and his contribution to athletes and sports administration will always be remembered with gratitude," he added.

Boxing Federation of India vice-president Rajesh Bhandari too condoled Singh's demise.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Raja Randhir Singh. He was an outstanding sports administrator whose immense contribution to Indian sports will always be remembered.

"The sports fraternity lost a visionary leader & guiding force. Heartfelt condolences to his family. May God Almighty give peace to the departed soul & strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss," Bhandari said.

Swimming Federation of India CEO and another veteran sports administrator Virendra Nanavati said Singh was a great humanitarian.

"Very sad and shocking news of passing of Raja Randhirsinghji, an Olympian, able sports administrator, great humanitarian, wonderful sports personality and great friend.

"Raja Saheb contribution to Olympic movement in India, Asia and International level will always remembered. Indian sports has lost eminent sports personality of International repute."