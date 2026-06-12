Rana dies at 49: Bindra 'heartbroken', teammates shocked

The death of former Asian Games champion and celebrated shooting coach Jaspal Rana at the age of 49 has triggered an outpouring of grief across India, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra and several leading figures from the sporting world paying tribute to one of the country's most influential shooters and mentors.

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker with her coach Jaspal Rana at the closing ceremony of Paris Olympics. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points President Droupadi Murmu condoled the demise of Asian Games gold medallist shooter Jaspal Rana.

Jaspal Rana, 49, passed away on Thursday night at a Delhi hospital.

Murmu praised Rana's exceptional performances, which brought glory to India, and his role as an athlete and mentor.

His dedication and commitment to excellence are expected to inspire future generations of sportspersons.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the sporting world in mourning the untimely demise of renowned Indian shooter and coach Jaspal Rana, describing his passing as "a profound loss to the nation."

Rana, 49, who brought laurels to the country through his achievements as an elite shooter and later played a key role in nurturing young talent as a coach, died due to complications related to heart.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Jaspal Rana Ji. His passing is a profound loss to the world of Indian sports," PM Modi wrote on X.

"He brought immense glory to the nation through his extraordinary achievements in shooting. Equally remarkable was his contribution as a mentor, shaping and guiding young athletes with great dedication.

"His unwavering commitment to excellence, discipline and service to the sporting world earned him immense admiration. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the entire sporting fraternity in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister added.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya too remembered Rana's contributions to Indian shooting.

"Deeply pained by the passing of Indian shooting legend Shri Jaspal Rana Ji. His incredible contributions to our nation, as a champion athlete and an exceptional mentor, leave behind an inspiring legacy. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the sporting fraternity. Om Shanti," Mandaviya said.

Olympic champion shooter Abhinav Bindra said he was heartbroken by Rana's passing, recalling their association as teammates and his contribution to Indian shooting.

"Heartbroken to hear about Jaspal Rana's passing. Jaspal was my teammate, and in many ways, part of a generation that helped shape Indian shooting. He was intense, gifted, and carried the pride of the country every time he stepped onto the range.

"This is a huge loss for our sport. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, students and everyone whose life he touched," Bindra posted.

London Olympics silver medallist shooter Vijay Kumar also expressed shock at Rana's death, saying the former national champion's contribution as a shooter and coach would be remembered.

"Rana ji was my teammate back in the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. It's a huge loss for the sport and the country. He was a good coach too," Vijay Kumar said.

"Few days back I got to know that he was unwell but never thought that he will leave us all like this. I am shocked," he added.

Rana, an Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist, was widely regarded as one of India's finest pistol shooters and later became a respected mentor who guided several young shooters, most notably double Olympic bronze medallist Manu Bhaker.

Olympics bronze medallist rifle shooter and coach Gagan Narang penned a heartfelt tribute in memory of Rana, saying shooters from their generation started dreaming of making a name in the sport because of him.

"Some losses do not feel real even as you type them. When I walked into a shooting range for the first time, Jaspal bhai was already the name every one of us whispered with awe. Hiroshima 1994 had happened."

"A teenager had shown the whole country that an Indian could rule this sport. We did not just admire him. We measured ourselves against him," Narang said in his note on Facebook.

He added, "Years later, life gave me something that kid could never have imagined. I got to wear the same India colours as my hero. Same team rooms, same ranges, same flag. And then I watched him give everything back as a coach, building champions with the same fire he once shot with. Manu's two medals in Paris carried his belief in every shot."

"15 Commonwealth Games medals. Asian Games gold. A world record in Doha. But his real legacy is the generations of us who first dreamed because of him."

"Indian shooting stands on his shoulders. It always will."

Indian men's cricket team coach Gautam Gambhir described Rana as a "stalwart".

"Shri Jaspal Rana was a stalwart of Indian sports. His passing has a left a huge void. Om Shanti," Gambhir posted.

Former world number one in double trap, Ronjan Sodhi described it "very shocking".

"Got to know that he is no more. Very good friend of mine, actually can't believe it. It's very, very sad, very unfortunate. A very dear friend, an amazing person. I can't say more. A big loss for all of us," Ronjan said.

"Actually he was the first person who showed us how to win on the world stage (following his exploits at the 1994 Asian Games in Hiroshima, Japan)," Ronjan added.

President Droupadi Murmu condoled the demise of Asian Games gold medallist shooter Jaspal Rana, and said his dedication, discipline and commitment to excellence will continue to inspire generations of sportspersons.

"The news of the passing of Shri Jaspal Rana Ji is extremely sad. He was a renowned shooter whose exceptional performances brought glory to the nation," Murmu said in a post on X.

A winner of several medals at global shooting competitions, he established himself as an icon of Indian sports, she said.

"As an athlete and mentor, he made a lasting contribution by nurturing young talent. His dedication, discipline and commitment to excellence will continue to inspire generations of sportspersons. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the sports community," the president said.