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Home  » Sports » Ramesh Budihal Leads At Indian Open Of Surfing 2026

Ramesh Budihal Leads At Indian Open Of Surfing 2026

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 30, 2026 20:21 IST

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Ramesh Budihal showcased exceptional skill to lead the quarterfinals at the Indian Open of Surfing 2026, marking a significant step towards the 2026 Asian Games team selection.

Key Points

  • Ramesh Budihal of Kerala leads the men's open quarterfinals at the Indian Open of Surfing 2026 with a score of 14.83.
  • Kishore Kumar, Ajeesh Ali, and others secured their places in the semifinals after strong performances.
  • The Indian Open of Surfing is a crucial event for selecting the Indian team for the 2026 Asian Games.
  • Young surfers like Harish P and Tayin Arun impressed in the surfing juniors category.

Kerala's Ramesh Budihal topped the standings with an impressive score of 14.83, while Srikanth D followed closely with 13.00 in the men's open quarterfinals of the seventh NMPA Indian Open of Surfing 2026 here on Saturday.

Teenage sensation Kishore Kumar (11.80), Ajeesh Ali (9.93), Sanjay Selvamani (9.57) and Sivaraj Babu (8.76) also secured their places in the semifinals after strong performances across the heats.

 

The second day of the tournament, a crucial stop on the national surfing series and a significant event in the selection of the Indian team for the 2026 Asian Games, greeted competitors with cool breezes and clear, sunny skies.

A total of six quarterfinals and six semifinals were contested across five different categories.

Key Moments From The Surfing Quarterfinals

The day resumed with the action in men's open category which saw 24 surfers compete across six heats of the second round for quarterfinal berths.

Kishore Kumar topped the qualifiers with a score of 14.17, followed by Ajeesh Ali (13.33) and Ramesh Budihal (13.00).

Also advancing were Sanjay Selvamani (11.27), Srikanth D (11.00), Sivaraj Babu(10.23), Tayin Arun (9.80), Naveenkumar R (8.10), Harish M (7.83), Som Sethi (7.77), Ruban V (7.57) and Sanjaikumar S (7.20), showcasing skilful rides, technical manoeuvres and confident wave selection in challenging conditions.

Junior Surfers Shine At The Competition

The second category in action was the surfing juniors 18 and under male, where 12 surfers competed across three quarterfinal heats for a place in the semifinals scheduled for the final day of competition.

The young surfers put on an impressive display, with Harish P (13.60), Tayin Arun (12.67), Som Sethi (12.00) and Yogesh A (11.34) emerging as the top performers to secure semifinal berths. They will be joined by Prahlad Sriram (9.40) and Pradeep Pujar (6.56), who also advanced after strong performances in their respective heats.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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