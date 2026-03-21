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Home  » Sports » Search Continues for Rally Champion Hari Singh After Maldives Boat Mishap

Search Continues for Rally Champion Hari Singh After Maldives Boat Mishap

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 21, 2026 23:18 IST

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Indian rally champion Hari Singh remains missing after a speedboat accident in the Maldives, prompting an ongoing search and raising concerns about his well-being.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Five-time Indian National Rally champion Hari Singh is missing after a speedboat accident in the Maldives.
  • Industrialist Gautam Singhania was among the seven people on the speedboat that overturned.
  • Search teams are exploring the possibility that Hari Singh and the captain are trapped in a coral reef.
  • Authorities have not ruled out the possibility of their death.
  • Hari Singh, known as 'The Flying Sikh,' was a prominent figure in Indian rallying, having won the National Rally Championship five times.

Five-time Indian National Rally champion Hari Singh remains missing following a speedboat crash in Maldives which involved seven people.

Among those who were on the speedboat which overturned early on Friday morning was industrialist Gautam Singhania.

 

Two people including Hari, the head of operations at JK Tyre Motorsport, are missing after the accident.

A source said both Hari and the captain remain missing but the authorities are not ruling out the possibility of their death.

"Authorities in Maldives have informed that Hari Singh and the captain are believed to be trapped deep within a coral reef in the sea," a source told PTI.

"Search teams are now going down to check but they are not ruling out the possibility of their death. Mivaan (Hari's son) is coming back to India to be with his mother and sister while Jagwant and Daman (close friends) are staying back to work with the authorities there," the source added.

Singhania was among the seven people on the speedboat including two women from the UK and Russia and five men from India. Singhania had suffered minor injuries and was back in Mumbai for recovery.

Hari Singh's Rally Career

Hari, 59, was known as "The Flying Sikh" and had won the National Rally Championship five times in 1990s. He had also won the inaugural edition of the Asia Zone Rally Championship.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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