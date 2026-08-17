Young Table Tennis Stars Shine In UTT National Quarterfinals

Young table tennis prodigies showcased their skills at the UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships in Kanpur, with top seeds advancing and thrilling comebacks marking the Under-11 quarterfinal rounds.

Key Points Top seeds Rajvardhan Tiwari (Maharashtra) and Debanshu Chakraborty (West Bengal) advanced in the U-11 Boys' quarterfinals.

Several thrilling five-game matches were witnessed, showcasing intense competition among young players.

Unseeded Punjab player Inaaya staged a remarkable comeback, winning three consecutive games after being two down.

Haryana's Phalgun Gupta secured a straightforward win in the girls' section.

The championships highlight the promising talent in Indian junior table tennis.

Maharashtra's Rajvardhan Tiwari and West Bengal's Debanshu Chakraborty registered quarterfinal wins to remain on course for the Under-11 Boys title at the UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships here on Monday. Rajvardhan, the second-ranked player in the current national U-11 rankings and the top seed, had little trouble after a tight opening game against Tamil Nadu's Muhammad Rehan, winning 14-12, 11-2, 11-3. Debanshu, another player in the top rung, was equally clinical, beating Gujarat's Rehansh Singhvi 11-7, 11-8, 11-7.

Thrilling Five-Game Encounters

The most exciting contest in the boys' quarter-finals saw West Bengal's Arjun Sen edge Maharashtra's Naksh Mahajan 11-4, 8-11, 12-10, 10-12, 11-6. Haryana's Granth Duklan also survived a tense five-game encounter, defeating West Bengal's Mayukh Sarkar 11-8, 8-11, 6-11, 11-8, 11-9. West Bengal's Varenya Sarkar prevailed 5-11, 11-7, 11-9, 10-12, 11-8 over Maharashtra's Dhadkkan Tanna.

Remarkable Comebacks And Girls' Dominance

Kritika Saibo of West Bengal also came from behind to defeat Telangana's Chetan Adhira 10-12, 5-11, 11-4, 11-8, 11-8. The biggest fightback of the day, however, came from Punjab's Inaaya. The unseeded youngster looked close to elimination after losing the first two games to Delhi's Aradhya Kashyap, both 10-12. But Inaaya completely turned the match around, taking the next three games 11-2, 11-4, 11-7 to complete a remarkable 3-2 comeback. Haryana's Phalgun Gupta had the most straightforward run in the girls' section, defeating compatriot Mahi Kumari 11-7, 11-9, 11-5.