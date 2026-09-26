Davis Cup Captain Rohit Rajpal Hints At Resignation, Eyes AITA Presidency

Rohit Rajpal, India's Davis Cup captain, is contemplating stepping down from his leadership role while simultaneously announcing his bid for the AITA presidency, aiming to revolutionise Indian tennis with a player-centric development approach.

Photograph: AITA/X

Key Points Rohit Rajpal, India's Davis Cup captain, is considering stepping down from his role despite a contract until 2026, citing a belief that "every good thing comes to an end."

Rajpal is prepared to facilitate a smooth transition for his successor, offering to share his extensive knowledge gained over four to five years as captain.

He advocates for a new captain to bring fresh strategies and perspectives, emphasizing the importance of continuous evolution in the team's leadership.

Beyond his captaincy, Rajpal has announced his candidature for the AITA presidency, proposing a player-centric development model for Indian tennis.

His vision for Indian tennis includes establishing national and zonal centres of excellence, structured player pathways, and bringing major international tournaments back to the country.

Rohit Rajpal on Saturday hinted that he may step down as India's Davis Cup captain, saying he does not believe in occupying a position if he feels he no longer has enough to contribute and that "every good thing comes to an end".

Rajpal, whose current contract runs until December 31, 2026, said he would take a decision on his future soon and was ready to ensure a smooth transition by sharing his experience with his successor.

AITA had extended his tenure until the end of 2026, last year.

"I really do feel that I need to make this decision very soon and I will. Every good thing comes to an end. I can't continue forever," Rajpal told PTI in an interview.

Transitioning From Davis Cup Captaincy

Should he leave the captaincy, Rajpal said his successor would inherit a team with a substantial knowledge base, but stressed that understanding individual players takes time.

"It took me at least two years to understand the players. A captain needs to know which conditions and courts suit each player, how they respond to pressure and what they can handle in a Davis Cup match.

"I will be very happy to share all my knowledge from my four-five years as captain," he said.

For Rajpal, the potential transition is not necessarily an admission that the team needs a complete overhaul. Rather, he believes a new captain could bring a different perspective at a time when India has already built a platform to move forward.

"Somebody else would come and bring a different perspective to strategies. Somebody younger should also get a chance," he said but did not want to say who should replace him.

His own philosophy, he added, is simple: "Till the time you can contribute and contribute well, and you are justifying your position, you need to be there. And if you're not, then I think make space for somebody else to come.".

Rajpal's Tenure And Team Contributions

The former India player, who took over as non-playing captain in 2019 after Mahesh Bhupathi opted out of the Pakistan tie, led India in 12 ties, winning six.

His tenure included three notable victories over European opposition -- a 4-0 win over Denmark in 2022 at home, a 3-1 away victory over Switzerland in 2025 and a crucial 3-2 win over the Netherlands in February this year that propelled India into the Davis Cup top 16..

India losing to South Korea in Seoul recently to miss out on a knock-out berth.

Rajpal believes his biggest contribution has been changing the team's approach to pressure situations and giving opportunities to players outside the established core.

"Coming into the top-16 without having top-100 players is not an easy task..

One player he particularly highlighted was Dhakshineswar Suresh, whom Rajpal backed as a means of giving India greater depth in singles and reducing the burden on Sumit Nagal.

"I think DK (Dhakshineswar) was a fantastic find. He has a lot left in him to give to tennis and to take India forward..

Rajpal said he had consciously encouraged players to take risks rather than play safe at crucial moments, recalling how Dhakshineswar produced aggressive tennis against higher-ranked opponents.

"I told him I will take full responsibility by putting you in there... play 100 per cent your game, don't let your game drop, play freely and go for it," Rajpal recalled.

He also offered a detailed assessment of India's recent 1-3 defeat to South Korea, saying Dhakshineswar became over-aggressive after winning the opening set while Nagal lost momentum after failing to capitalise on key opportunities.

Rajpal, however, stressed that his comments were intended as lessons rather than criticism.

"It's very easy to sit and talk now. The player goes through a lot when he is playing Davis Cup, so much pressure, so many expectations," he said.

Building Future Talent For Indian Tennis

The captain believes India's next challenge is to build enough depth so that the national team is not dependent on a handful of players..

He pointed to youngsters such as Manas Dhamne and Arnav Paparkar and said he had deliberately included younger players around the senior members in recent ties so they could gradually become accustomed to the Davis Cup environment.

"If you see my track record of the last lot of matches, I have always sort of made sure that the next batch is always represented by a couple of people at least in every tie," he said.

Rajpal's Vision For AITA Presidency

Rajpal's concerns extend beyond the Davis Cup team and into the functioning of the All India Tennis Association, for whose presidency he has announced his candidature..

His central argument is that AITA needs to become far more player-centric and take greater responsibility for developing athletes rather than leaving most of the burden to private coaches..

Rajpal publicly announced his AITA presidential bid in August, advocating player-centric development, governance and transparency..

"I have always had this discussion in AITA for many, many years, that a player development program is a necessity," he said.

He argued that tennis is particularly expensive for Indian players because the major tournaments are concentrated in Europe and North America, making international travel, coaching and support staff costly.

Rajpal proposed a structured pathway comprising grassroots, intermediate and professional-transition programmes, along with a short-term programme for players approaching Davis Cup level..

He also called for players to travel in groups and have access to physiotherapists and recovery support.

His broader proposal is for one national centre of excellence supported by four zonal centres to identify talent from across the country.

"We have a huge talent pool here, which requires hand-holding to reach their best potential," Rajpal said.

Rajpal's ambition for Indian tennis is also tied to his AITA presidential bid..

He said he wants India to regain a major international tournament, including an Indian Open, and claimed discussions with potential commercial partners were already under way.

"I am trying to bring a big event to India but they want to see right leadership at AITA before taking a decision," he said, without revealing what it was."