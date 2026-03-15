Rajnigandha Achievers Triumph Over Thunderbolts in Aditya Birla Polo Cup 2026

Rajnigandha Achievers showcased a dominant performance to secure the Aditya Birla Polo Cup 2026, defeating Thunderbolts in a thrilling match at the Jaipur Polo Ground.
Key Points
- Rajnigandha Achievers defeated Thunderbolts 9-5 to win the Aditya Birla Polo Cup 2026.
- The Achievers team included polo stalwarts Shamsheer Ali, Dhruvpal Godara, and Daniel Otamendi.
- Fourteen-year-old Aryaman Singh contributed to the Achievers' winning performance.
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the event as the chief guest.
Rajnigandha Achievers defeated Thunderbolts 9-5 to clinch the Aditya Birla Polo Cup 2026 at the Jaipur Polo Ground here on Sunday.
The Achievers, featuring stalwarts Shamsheer Ali, Dhruvpal Godara, Daniel Otamendi and 14-year-old Aryaman Singh, produced a well-rounded performance to beat a highly competitive Thunderbolts side comprising veterans Simran Shergill, Vishal Chauhan, Mukesh Gujar and Mritunjay Chauhan with relative ease in a match played across four chukkers.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was the chief guest.