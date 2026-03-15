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Rajnigandha Achievers Triumph Over Thunderbolts in Aditya Birla Polo Cup 2026

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 15, 2026 21:01 IST

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Rajnigandha Achievers showcased a dominant performance to secure the Aditya Birla Polo Cup 2026, defeating Thunderbolts in a thrilling match at the Jaipur Polo Ground.

Key Points

  • Rajnigandha Achievers defeated Thunderbolts 9-5 to win the Aditya Birla Polo Cup 2026.
  • The Achievers team included polo stalwarts Shamsheer Ali, Dhruvpal Godara, and Daniel Otamendi.
  • Fourteen-year-old Aryaman Singh contributed to the Achievers' winning performance.
  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the event as the chief guest.

Rajnigandha Achievers defeated Thunderbolts 9-5 to clinch the Aditya Birla Polo Cup 2026 at the Jaipur Polo Ground here on Sunday.

The Achievers, featuring stalwarts Shamsheer Ali, Dhruvpal Godara, Daniel Otamendi and 14-year-old Aryaman Singh, produced a well-rounded performance to beat a highly competitive Thunderbolts side comprising veterans Simran Shergill, Vishal Chauhan, Mukesh Gujar and Mritunjay Chauhan with relative ease in a match played across four chukkers.

 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was the chief guest.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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