Nation Mourns Loss Of Shooting Icon Jaspal Rana

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami led tributes at the 'terahvin' rituals for legendary Indian shooter and Padma Shri recipient Jaspal Rana, who significantly contributed to Indian sports as both an athlete and a coach.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday attended the 'terahvin' (thirteenth-day) rituals of legendary shooter and Padma Shri recipient Jaspal Rana to pay his final respects. The defence minister offered floral tributes before the photograph of the legendary shooter at his residence in Dehradun's Majhaun, and expressed his condolences to the family members. He prayed for strength and patience for the family during this difficult time.
Key Points
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended Jaspal Rana's 'terahvin' rituals in Dehradun.
- Jaspal Rana, a Padma Shri recipient and celebrated pistol shooter, passed away on June 11 from cardiac complications.
- He was a pivotal coach, notably guiding Manu Bhaker to twin bronze medals at the Paris Olympics 2024.
- Dignitaries and the sports community globally mourned the loss of the inspirational sports icon.
- Rana's mortal remains received full state honours in both Dehradun and Varanasi, where his last rites were performed.