Nation Mourns Loss Of Shooting Icon Jaspal Rana

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami led tributes at the 'terahvin' rituals for legendary Indian shooter and Padma Shri recipient Jaspal Rana, who significantly contributed to Indian sports as both an athlete and a coach.

IMAGE: New Delhi, Aug 07 (ANI): Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker shows her medal as she arrives in New Delhi on Wednesday, after her historic performance in the Paris Olympics 2024. She won bronze medals in Womenâs 10m Air Pistol and 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event. Her coach Jaspal Rana also seen. (ANI Photo/Sanjay Sharma)

Key Points Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended Jaspal Rana's 'terahvin' rituals in Dehradun.

Jaspal Rana, a Padma Shri recipient and celebrated pistol shooter, passed away on June 11 from cardiac complications.

He was a pivotal coach, notably guiding Manu Bhaker to twin bronze medals at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Dignitaries and the sports community globally mourned the loss of the inspirational sports icon.

Rana's mortal remains received full state honours in both Dehradun and Varanasi, where his last rites were performed.

Leaders Pay Homage To Sporting Icon

Jaspal Rana's Legacy In Indian Shooting

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday attended the 'terahvin' (thirteenth-day) rituals of legendary shooter and Padma Shri recipient Jaspal Rana to pay his final respects. The defence minister offered floral tributes before the photograph of the legendary shooter at his residence in Dehradun's Majhaun, and expressed his condolences to the family members. He prayed for strength and patience for the family during this difficult time.Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also attended the ceremony along with Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak. Other dignitaries present included state cabinet minister Saurabh Bahuguna, Khajan Das, and MPs Mahesh Sharma, Ajay Bhatt and Sudhanshu Trivedi, and MLA Pankaj Singh. Speaking to the media at the ceremony, Pathak expressed grief over the demise, stating that Jaspal Rana's passing was a massive loss to the sports world globally. Pathak noted that Rana belonged to an extraordinary family where three members have been honoured with prestigious awards, including the Dronacharya Award. He added that the ace shooter was an inspiration for the youth who participated enthusiastically in sports.The 49-year-old pistol shooter passed away on June 11 following a brief illness due to cardiac complications. Regarded as one of the finest pistol shooters in the country, Rana later transitioned to coaching and played a crucial role in guiding Manu Bhaker to her historic twin bronze medals at the Paris Olympics in 2024. The sports icon was accorded full state honours before his mortal remains were flown from Dehradun by an air ambulance. Hundreds of people gathered in Varanasi on June 13 to bid him a final farewell. His mortal remains received state honours again upon arrival at Manikarnika Ghat, where his son Yuvraj performed the last rites. The cremation took place in the presence of his family, members of the shooting community and people from all walks of life.