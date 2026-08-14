Defence Minister Praises Armed Forces Athletes As 'Soldier And Champion' Blend

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the exceptional performance of armed forces athletes at the Commonwealth Games, celebrating their medal wins and highlighting their role as inspiring 'soldier-champions' for the nation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised armed forces athletes for their medal wins at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Singh described the sportspersons as a 'perfect blend of a soldier and a champion', inspiring the nation's youth.

Indian Army athletes secured an impressive 16 medals, including eight gold, at the Games.

The success of women pugilists, who won four of six boxing gold medals, was highlighted as a testament to 'Nari Shakti'.

The Minister acknowledged the democratisation of sports, with champions now emerging from every corner of India.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday lauded the athletes from the armed forces who won medals at the recently-concluded Glasgow Commonwealth Games and said these sportspersons are a "perfect blend of a soldier and a champion" and a source of inspiration to the people.

He said this in his interaction with the members of the Indian Army contingent that took part in the Glasgow Games. "You are the pride of the nation, and not just the pride of the Army," Singh said. In his address, Singh also commended the strong will power and firm conviction displayed by them in overcoming physical and mental pressure, and making the nation proud at an international sporting event.

Armed Forces Athletes: A Blend of Soldier and Champion

Terming their achievement as "extraordinary", he asserted that these sportspersons are a source of inspiration to the people, particularly the youth, as they are a "perfect blend of a soldier and a champion". The 2026 Commonwealth Games concluded on August 3, with India finishing fourth with 39 medals -- 13 gold, 17 silver, and nine bronze. A contingent of 20 Army athletes won 16 medals -- eight gold, seven silver and a bronze. Personnel of the Indian Navy won two medals.

India's Sporting Prowess and Future Hosts

Ahmedabad in Gujarat will host the Commonwealth Games in 2030, marking the event's return to India after two decades. India last staged the Games in New Delhi in 2010. On women pugilists securing four of the six gold medals in boxing, Singh said the feat is "a testimony to India's growing Nari Shakti". The achievement will motivate them more to pursue the sport and join the defence forces, he said. Singh acknowledged the fact that Indian champions are emerging from every corner of the country, highlighting that today the field of sports has been democratised, and it is no longer the exclusive privilege of a select few. He extended his best wishes to the athletes for upcoming events, such as the Asian Games and the Olympics. Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth and other senior officials of the Army attended the event held at Kartavya Bhavan here.

Historic Achievements by Indian Army Contingent

The Indian Army contingent's campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, saw a number of firsts and records being made. Naib Subedar Sarvesh Kushare won India's first-ever Commonwealth Games silver medal in high jump, a landmark achievement in Indian athletics, the defence ministry said in a statement. Naib Subedar Gulveer Singh created history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win two athletics medals at a single Commonwealth Games, securing a silver in the 10,000 m and a bronze in the 5,000 m categories. "In boxing, the Indian Army made a historic contribution to an unprecedented national achievement by breaking a 100-year-old English record," it said.