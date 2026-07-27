Rajesh Ramesh: India's Relay Star Ready for Commonwealth Games Debut

Indian quarter-miler Rajesh Ramesh, a pivotal force in the nation's 4x400m relay achievements, is poised to make his highly anticipated Commonwealth Games debut in Glasgow, aiming to leverage his extensive experience for team success.

IMAGE: With a personal best of 45.26 seconds in the individual 400m, Tamil Nadu man Rajesh Ramesh remains one of India's fastest active quarter-milers. Photograph: AFI/X

Key Points Rajesh Ramesh, a prominent Indian quarter-miler, is making his Commonwealth Games debut in Glasgow, bringing significant experience from continental and world stages.

He has been instrumental in India's 4x400m relay success, including gold at the 2022 Asian Games and setting an Asian record at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Ramesh's focus for the Games is on delivering his best performance, staying composed under pressure, and contributing to the relay team's overall success.

He credits the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) for providing comprehensive support, including coaching, sports science, and recovery, enabling him to compete at the highest levels.

Ramesh believes the Indian relay team's growth stems from trust, consistency, and a collective belief in their ability to compete with the world's best.

One of India's leading quarter-milers, Rajesh Ramesh, is set to debut in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow as one of the country's most experienced relay runners, carrying the confidence of several standout performances on the continental and world stage.

The 27-year-old has been a key figure in India's resurgence in the 4x400m relay events, playing a major role in some of the nation's biggest achievements over the past few years. As he prepares for his Commonwealth Games debut, Rajesh will look to add another chapter to an already impressive international career.

A Track Record of Success

The Tamil Nadu sprinter has consistently delivered on the biggest stages. Rajesh was a part of India's gold medal-winning men's 4x400m relay team and silver medal-winning mixed 4x400m relay team at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou. He followed these milestones up with gold in the mixed relay and silver in the men's relay at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships.

Rajesh was also a member of the Indian team that created history by setting the Asian record of 2:59:05 in the men's 4X400m relay at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. With a personal best of 45.26 seconds in the individual 400m, he remains one of India's fastest active quarter-milers.

Focus on Team Contribution

As he gets ready to represent India at his maiden Commonwealth Games, Rajesh says his focus is on contributing to the relay team's success while delivering his best performance. "Representing India at the Commonwealth Games is a dream I have worked towards for many years. Every opportunity to wear the Indian Jersey is special, and making my Commonwealth Games debut makes this even more meaningful. My focus is on giving my absolute best, staying composed under pressure and contributing to the team's success. We have prepared well, and I am excited to compete against some of the best athletes in the world while making India proud," said Rajesh.

The Role of Support Systems

Rajesh credits the support system around him, particularly the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), for helping him prepare to compete at the highest levels consistently. "The Inspire Institute of Sport has been an important part of my journey. From coaching and sports science to recovery, nutrition and strength training, everything I need to perform at the highest level is available. Having such a strong support system allows me to focus entirely on improving as an athlete, and I am grateful to everyone who has been part of my journey," he said.

Belief in Indian Athletics

Having played a key role in India's relay success in recent years, Rajesh believes the team's growth is built on trust, consistency and the belief that Indian athletes can compete with the world's best. "Indian athletics has come a long way, especially in the relay events. We have shown that we can compete with the best teams in the world, and that is a result of years of hard work and training. Every major championship motivates us to keep raising the standards and inspire the next generation of athletes," he added.

Consistency is Key

Reflecting on his preparations, Rajesh says consistency has been the biggest focus heading into the Games. "Preparation is all about being consistent, every training session, every recovery session and every small improvement counts. I am confident, I have trusted my preparation, and I am ready to give everything for the team. Representing India is my biggest motivation, and I hope we can make the country proud," he said.