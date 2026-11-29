Former IAS officer Rajesh Jogpal has been appointed the working president of the Pythian Council of India, tasked with expanding the Modern Pythian Games movement that uniquely blends sports, art, music, and culture across India and globally.

Key Points Former IAS officer Rajesh Jogpal has been appointed the working president of the Pythian Council of India.

Jogpal's appointment aims to strengthen the organisation and expand the Modern Pythian Games movement across the country and internationally.

The Modern Pythian Games, revived by Bijender Goel, integrate sports, art, music, and culture on a global platform, drawing inspiration from ancient Greek games.

Jogpal previously chaired the Organising Committee for the First National Pythian Cultural Games held in Panchkula in 2023.

The 3rd National Cultural Pythian Games are scheduled for January 7 to 10, 2027, in Una, Himachal Pradesh.

Former IAS officer Rajesh Jogpal has been appointed the working president of the Pythian Council of India to strengthen the organisation and expand the Modern Pythian Games movement across the country and internationally.

Jogpal's Role In Pythian Movement

Jogpal, who earlier served as the council's secretary-general, has also been associated with the movement as the founder and president of the Haryana Pythian Association.

His appointment has been made in recognition of his administrative experience, organisational skills and contribution to promoting the Pythian movement, according to a press release issued here on Sunday.

The Modern Pythian Games movement was revived by Bijender Goel, its global founder, with the vision of bringing sports, art, music and culture together on a common international platform.

The ancient Pythian Games originated in Delphi, Greece, around 582 BC. In addition to athletics competitions, the Games also featured music, art and cultural performances.

Goel initiated efforts to revive this tradition in a modern format, giving it an international dimension.

Jogpal played an important role in promoting the movement in Haryana and at the national level. He served as the chairman of the Organising Committee for the First National Pythian Cultural Games held at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex in Panchkula in 2023.

The First National Cultural Pythian Games were subsequently organised at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, from December 12 to 15, 2024.

The next major event under the movement, the 3rd National Cultural Pythian Games 2027, will be held at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Una, Himachal Pradesh, from January 7 to 10.