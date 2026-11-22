Former Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Secretary General Rajeev Mehta is poised to enter the race for the president's post in the crucial December 5 elections, challenging frontrunner Gagan Narang for the top leadership role.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gagan Narang/X

Key Points Former IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta is set to contest for the president's post in the December 5 elections.

Mehta, who served from 2014 to 2022, is expected to file his nomination papers on Monday.

Olympic medallist shooter Gagan Narang is currently seen as the frontrunner for the top position.

The nomination process began on Sunday, with the deadline for filing papers set for 4.30 pm on Tuesday.

The IOA electoral college comprises 71 members, including Sportspersons of Merit and Athletes' Commission members.

Former Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Secretary General Rajeev Mehta is set to enter the fray for the president's post in the December 5 elections, with the former administrator likely to file his nomination papers on Monday.

Mehta has all but made up his mind to contest for the top post, a source close to him said.

"He (Mehta) is likely to file his nomination papers on Monday. He is hoping for a free and fair election and respect for the autonomy of the IOA under the Olympic Charter," the source told PTI on Sunday.

Mehta served as IOA Secretary General from 2014 to 2022. He is currently the Secretary General of both the Fencing Association of India and the Fencing Confederation of Asia.

Key Contenders And Nomination Process

IOA vice-president and Olympic medallist shooter Gagan Narang, meanwhile, is being seen as the frontrunner for the top post.

No nomination papers were received by IOA Returning Officer Sanjay Kumar Srivastava on Sunday, the first day of the nomination process.

"No nomination papers were received today for the posts of President, Senior Vice President, Vice Presidents, Treasurer, Joint Secretary and other Executive Council Members of the Executive Council of the Indian Olympic Association, 2026," Srivastava said in a notification.

The deadline for filing nominations for the various posts is 4.30pm on Tuesday.

Understanding The Electoral College

The IOA electoral college will comprise 71 members -- 60 representatives from 30 National Sports Federations (NSFs), eight Sportspersons of Merit (SOMs), two Athletes' Commission members (Mirabai Chanu and Sajan Prakash) and India's International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Nita Ambani.

The eight elected SOMs are Gagan Narang, Yogeshwar Dutt, Vijender Singh, Kamlesh Mehta, Anju Bobby George, Rani Rampal, Dola Banerjee and Saina Nehwal.

Chanu, Sajan and Nita can vote in the December 5 Executive Council elections but are not eligible to contest. The remaining 68 members can both vote and contest.

Election Structure And Eligibility

Elections will be held for the posts of president, senior vice-president, two vice-presidents (one male and one female), treasurer, two joint secretaries (one male and one female) and six other Executive Council members. Of the six members, two -- one male and one female -- will be elected from among the eight SOMs.

Athletes' Commission chairperson PV Sindhu and vice-chairperson Harmanpreet Singh will also join the Executive Council, taking its strength to 16, including the IOC member in India, who is an ex-officio member.

A candidate for the posts of president or treasurer must either be an SOM or a General Assembly member who has served at least one full term as an IOA Executive Council member or as president, secretary or treasurer of an IOA-affiliated unit.

Nomination And Election Timeline

Candidates can file their nomination papers in person at the IOA Bhavan here from November 22 to 24. Each nomination must be proposed and seconded by two different members included in the final electoral roll.

The draft list of nominations will be published on November 24, while the final list of nominated candidates will be released on December 1 after scrutiny and consideration of objections.

Candidates can withdraw their nominations on December 2, with the final list of contesting candidates to be published on December 3. Polling, counting and declaration of results will take place on December 5.