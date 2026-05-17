How Football Is Transforming A Rajasthan Village

In a remarkable story of empowerment, over 100 girls in a Rajasthan village are transforming their lives through football, turning a once-barren field into a vibrant hub of dreams and aspirations.

Key Points Over 100 girls in a Rajasthan village are pursuing their football dreams, transforming a barren field into a thriving playground.

The village ground has been converted into a proper dirt playground through the collective efforts of the girls and villagers.

Rakesh Prajapat, a former state-level footballer, is driving the initiative to help girls from his village achieve their football aspirations.

Several girls from the training camp are playing football in competitive arenas, including state and national level tournaments.

Community support and determination are empowering young girls to rewrite their future through sports and football.

A remarkable transformation is afoot in a humble Rajasthan village as over 100 girls have found a calling in football, turning a once-barren patch of land into a thriving playground of dreams.

Every evening, the field in Dilwara village in Nasirabad area, located around 22 km from Ajmer, comes alive as the girls gather for their hours-long practice, chasing ambitions that were once out of reach.

Village Effort Creates Football Ground

The village ground, earlier filled with thorny bushes and stones, has been completely overhauled into a proper dirt playground through collective efforts of the girls and villagers, and works are underway to develop it into grass pitch.

The change has been driven by residents like Rakesh Prajapat, who once dreamed of becoming a national-level footballer, but his ambition remained unfulfilled owing to financial constraints.

A state-level footballer in his day, he now wants the girls from his village to carry forward his unrealised aspiration, Prajapat told PTI.

Football Training Gains Popularity

His efforts have borne fruit -- from the five girls who would gather in the field for football practice during the initial days, now, over 100 train regularly, locals said, adding that the growing enthusiasm for the sport among girls has made the village brighter.

Prajapat said he kicked-off the initiative five years ago, bringing just five girls to the then-barren village ground for football training. Over the years, more and more girls have been drawn to the sport, and over 100 join the evening training session today.

Girls Compete At State And National Level

Some of them are also playing the sport in competitive arenas, with one girl from the training camp playing at national level while around seven have played in state level tournaments.

Coach Jayant, in charge of training the girls, said he manages his coaching responsibilities while also minding his fruit shop.

Jayant, who has played football at national level, could not pursue the sport further due to constraints.

In the final year of his Bachelor in Physical Education course, Jayant said he spends two-three hours at the pitch with the girls daily, helping them practice.

The 'playground' -- once no more than a rocky, uneven patch of land -- has been prepared by the players themselves, he said.

"Earlier there were thorny bushes and stones but now the playground can host tournaments," he said, noting that several players have already reached the state level.

Players Share Their Experiences

Among them is Krishna Jat, who has been training here for the past three years and has played thrice in state-level tourneys and twice in national-level competitions.

"My family supports me in my pursuit; it makes my determination stronger," she said.

Another player, Sonam Chaudhary, said she trains daily at the village ground. Expressing gratitude for the coaching and support, she said it is her dream to play at national level and make her village and district proud.

Anju Chaudhary, is preparing for district-level competitions while managing the livestock at home.

These 'players' and their dedication to football are a testament to how determination, community support and will to overcome barriers, can empower young girls to rewrite their future through sports.