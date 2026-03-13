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Home  » Sports » Rajasthan United snatch late win against Namdhari Sports Academy

Rajasthan United snatch late win against Namdhari Sports Academy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 13, 2026 20:30 IST

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Rajasthan United secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Namdhari Sports Academy in the I-League, thanks to a late goal from Amadou Soukouna, marking their first win of the season.

Photograph: I-League/X

IMAGE: Photograph: I-League/X

Key Points

  • Amadou Soukouna's injury-time goal secured a 3-2 victory for Rajasthan United against Namdhari Sports Academy in the I-League.
  • Rajasthan United took an early lead with goals from Soukouna and Pedro Astray.
  • Namdhari Sports Academy mounted a late comeback, scoring two goals in the final minutes to level the score.
  • Soukouna's late winner gave Rajasthan United their first win of the I-League season.
  • Rajasthan United climbed to fourth place in the I-League table after the victory.

Rajasthan United edged to a 3-2 win over Namdhari Sports Academy in the Indian Football League on Friday, thanks to an injury-time strike by Amadou Soukouna.

Soukouna gave the home side the lead in the 13th minute before Pedro Astray doubled the advantage in the 57th.

 

Namdhari mounted a late comeback in the final 10 minutes, levelling the scores through Manvir Singh (83') and Najib Ibrahim (90') goals.

However, Soukouna struck again in the sixth minute of stoppage time to ensure the first win of the season for Rajasthan United.

The home side climbed to fourth in the table with as many points from three matches, while Namdhari remain ninth with two points from three games.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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