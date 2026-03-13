Rajasthan United Snatch Victory with Late Goal in I-League Thriller

Rajasthan United clinched a thrilling I-League victory with a last-gasp goal, while Real Kashmir and Aizawl shared the points in a dramatic draw, highlighting the excitement of Indian football.

IMAGE: Photograph: I-League/X

Key Points Amadou Soukouna's injury-time goal secured a 3-2 victory for Rajasthan United against Namdhari Sports Academy in the I-League.

Rajasthan United climbed to fourth in the I-League table after their first win of the season.

Real Kashmir FC and Aizawl FC played out a 2-2 draw, with Aizawl FC moving to the top of the I-League standings.

Late goals and dramatic comebacks defined both I-League matches, showcasing the competitive nature of the league.

An injury-time strike by Amadou Soukouna led Rajasthan United edge to a 3-2 win over Namdhari Sports Academy in the Indian Football League here on Friday.

Soukouna gave the home side the lead in the 13th minute before Pedro Astray doubled the advantage in the 57th.

Namdhari mounted a late comeback in the final 10 minutes, levelling the scores through Manvir Singh (83') and Najib Ibrahim (90') goals.

However, Soukouna struck again in the sixth minute of stoppage time to ensure the first win of the season for Rajasthan United.

The home side climbed to fourth in the table with as many points from three matches, while Namdhari remain ninth with two points from three games.

Real Kashmir FC and Aizawl FC Draw in I-League Clash

Real Kashmir FC and Aizawl FC shared the spoils in a dramatic 2-2 draw in another IFL match played in Aizawl.

Real Kashmir took the lead twice through Shedrack Charles and Ahteeb Ahmad Dar in either half, but Aizawl FC responded on both occasions through Zomuansanga and Lalhriatpuia to earn a point in a closely-fought contest.

Aizawl moved to the top of the standings with five points, while Real Kashmir sit ninth with two.