Rajasthan United FC Claims Season's First Victory

Rajasthan United FC clinched their first Indian Football League victory of the season with a decisive 2-0 win over Samaleswari SC, propelled by Thomyo Shimray's crucial goal and assist.

Photograph: IFL/X

Key Points Rajasthan United FC achieved their first victory of the season on Sunday, defeating Samaleswari SC 2-0.

Thomyo Shimray was a key player, scoring in the 51st minute and assisting Brijesh Giri's goal in the 87th minute.

The win moves Rajasthan United FC to eighth place in the league table with three points from three matches.

Samaleswari SC remains at the bottom of the table, still seeking their first points after three games.

Rajasthan United FC claimed their first win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Samaleswari SC in the Indian Football League at the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium here on Sunday.

Key Moments From The Match

After a goalless first half, two second-half goals settled the match, and Thomyo Shimray was involved in both.

He opened the scoring in the 51st minute with a shot from a tight angle. In the 87th minute, he crossed for Brijesh Giri, who headed in the second goal and was named man-of-the-match.

The result lifts Rajasthan to eighth in the table with three points from three matches. Samaleswari remain bottom and are still looking for their first points after three games.

Samaleswari SC host Nagaland United SC at the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium in Rourkela on Thursday, while Rajasthan United FC play Chanmari FC at the Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium in Jaipur on Friday.