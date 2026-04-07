IFL: Dempo secure first win of the season; Rajasthan United FC Snatch Late Win

Dempo SC secure their first win of the IFL season with a 3-0 victory over Shillong Lajong, while Rajasthan United snatch a dramatic late win against Gokulam Kerala.

IMAGE: Action from the Indian Football League match between Dempo SC and Shillong Lajong in Margao on Tuesday. Photograph: AIFF

Key Points Dempo Sports Club beat Shillong Lajong FC 3-0 to register their first win of the season.

Shillong dominated possession but failed to convert chances.

Dempo’s disciplined defence and early goals set the tone for the match.

Rajasthan United FC edged Gokulam Kerala FC 1-0 in a dramatic finish.

Naoba Meitei scored the winner in stoppage time (101st minute).

Goals from Marcus Joseph, Kapil Hoble and Richmond Kwasi Owusu helped Dempo Sports Club register their first win of the Star Cement Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 season with a comfortable 3-0 win over Shillong Lajong FC at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehr Stadium in Margao on Tuesday.

The result marked Dempo SC’s first win of the season, taking them to six points, while Birendra Thapa's side remained fourth with 11 points.

Shillong Lajong enjoyed majority of possession throughout the game but struggled to convert it into clear chances, as Dempo maintained a disciplined defensive shape.

Samir Naik’s side started on the front foot and tested the Shillong defence early. The breakthrough came in the sixth minute when Marcus Joseph collected a ball after it was put in air by Lajong defender Rudra Ved on the edge of the box, controlling it well before firing a left-footed strike into the net to give Dempo the lead.

The Golden Eagles doubled their advantage in the 24th minute following a cross from left back Saiesh Bagkar. A moment of hesitation from goalkeeper Siwel Rymbai allowed the ball to deflect off Kapil Hoble and into the net, making it 2-0.

Dempo's Owusu converts penalty

Shillong attempted to respond before the break, with Phrangki Buam coming closest, but his header was tipped over the bar by Ashish Sibi as Dempo went into half-time with a comfortable lead.

Dempo continued their momentum after the restart and were awarded a penalty in the 53rd minute after Rymbai brought down Bagkar inside the box. Richmond Kwasi Owusu stepped up and calmly converted from the spot in the 55th minute to extend the lead to 3-0.

Shillong Lajong pushed forward in search of a consolation goal, creating a few half-chances, but lacked the finishing touch in the final third.

Rajasthan United FC Snatch Late Victory Against Gokulam Kerala

In the earlier match, Naoba Meitei's dramatic stoppage-time strike helped Rajasthan United FC edge Gokulam Kerala FC 1-0 in the Indian Football League in Jaipur on Tuesday.

After a goalless contest for over 100 minutes, Meitei broke the deadlock deep into added time to secure three points for the hosts, who moved up to second in the table with 14 points, while Gokulam Kerala FC remained seventh with eight points.

The visitors started brightly, with Thabiso Nelson Brown testing Rajasthan captain and keeper Bhabindra Malla Thakuri early on, while Gokulam controlled possession in the opening exchanges without creating clear-cut chances.

Rajasthan gradually grew into the contest and came close in the 21st minute when Amadou Soukouna set up Jonathan Fernandes, but the forward failed to hit the target. Soukouna himself tested Shibinraj with a curling effort soon after, as the hosts began to apply pressure.

Second Half Action

Gokulam nearly took the lead early in the second half, but Brown failed to connect with a dangerous delivery inside the box. Rajasthan responded with Thomyo Shimray continuing to trouble the defence, while both sides struggled to find the finishing touch.

The game remained finely poised, with chances at both ends. Gokulam substitute Benjamin Thomas Kuku came close in the 73rd minute, but Malla produced a crucial save to keep the scores level.

Rajasthan also threatened through Isaac Nortey and substitute Meitei, but were unable to break through.

Meitei's Decisive Goal

With the match heading towards a draw, Rajasthan finally found the winner in the 101st minute.

Meitei cut in from the left and unleashed a right-footed strike towards the near post, catching the goalkeeper off guard to seal a dramatic victory.