Rajasthan United, Diamond Harbour FC share points in IFL clash

Rajasthan United and Diamond Harbour FC battled to a 1-1 draw in the Indian Football League, with Jonathan Fernandes and R. Ramdinthara trading goals in a tightly contested match that impacts the IFL standings.

Key Points Rajasthan United and Diamond Harbour FC played to a 1-1 draw in the Indian Football League (IFL).

Jonathan Fernandes scored a penalty for Rajasthan United in the 51st minute.

R. Ramdinthara equalised for Diamond Harbour FC in the 82nd minute.

Diamond Harbour FC remains second in the IFL standings, level on points with Sreenidi Deccan FC.

Rajasthan United FC is currently fifth in the IFL table after the draw.

Rajasthan United FC held Diamond Harbour FC to a hard-fought 1-1 draw in the Indian Football League.

Jonathan Feranandes (51') gave the home side the lead through a penalty and R. Ramdinthara (82') equalised for the visitors.

Diamond Harbour remained in second place in the table with 10 points, below Sreenidi Deccan FC who also have the same tally. Rajasthan United remained in fifth place with eight points from five matches.

Both sides threatened early within the opening 10 minutes. Jonathan Fernandes fired wide from the edge of the box for Rajasthan United, while at the other end, Luka Majcen failed to hit the target with a free header after being picked out by a pinpoint cross from Jobby Justin.

Chances were few and far between as both sides struggled to assert control in midfield, with set pieces once again proving to be the source of attacking opportunities in the tightly contested encounter.

The closest either team came to breaking the deadlock was when Jobby drilled in a low cross from the right, which goalkeeper Bhabindra Malla Thakuri could only parry into a dangerous area.

The loose ball fell to Antonio Moyano, who seemed certain to score, but a last-ditch tackle from Pragyan Gogoi denied him at the crucial moment.

Second Half Action

The home side took the lead early in the second half from the penalty spot. Left back Robilal Mandi was beaten for pace by Thomyo Shimray and brought him down inside the box, conceding the spot-kick. Jonathan Fernandes stepped up and expertly converted past Dheeraj Singh.

Diamond Harbour's persistence paid off eight minutes from time as they found the equaliser. Moyano slipped a perfectly timed through ball into the path of Ramdinthara, and the substitute who timed his run to perfection, dribbled into the box before finishing from a tight angle past the goalkeeper.