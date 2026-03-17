Rajasthan United Secure Victory Over Real Kashmir in Tense I-League Encounter

Amadou Soukouna's decisive goal propelled Rajasthan United to a 1-0 victory over Real Kashmir in a hard-fought I-League match, marked by two red cards for the Snow Leopards.

IMAGE: Photograph: Real Kashmir FC/X

Key Points Amadou Soukouna's first-half goal secured a 1-0 victory for Rajasthan United against Real Kashmir in the I-League.

Real Kashmir faced challenges with two players receiving red cards, impacting their ability to compete.

Rajasthan United's win provisionally elevates them to the top of the I-League table.

The match saw strong defensive efforts from both sides, with Rajasthan United ultimately breaking through.

Soukouna's performance earned him the Player of the Match award, highlighting his crucial contribution to Rajasthan United's success.

Rajasthan United FC's French forward Amadou Soukouna's first-half strike proved decisive as they edged out Real Kashmir FC 1-0 in an Indian Football League match here on Tuesday.

Real Kashmir were reduced to nine men with Habib Fofana being sent off in the 58th minute for a second booking, and in stoppage time, Calvin Baretto was shown the red for denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

The win saw Rajasthan United provisionally climb to the top of the table with seven points, while Real Kashmir slumped to the bottom with two.

Soukouna was named Player of the Match.

Match Summary

The hosts dominated possession early on, building resolutely from the back. Real Kashmir goalkeeper Furqan Ahmed was called into action in the 10th minute, making a timely interception to deny an early opportunity.

The visitors had a chance of their own in the 13th minute from a Kamal Issah free-kick, but Rajasthan defender Abdul Samed headed clear.

Real Kashmir's defence, marshalled by Basit Ahmed Bhat and Habib Fofana, remained compact to frustrate Rajasthan's attacking moves.

But Soukouna continued to threaten and finally broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time. Jordan Lamela delivered a precise cross from the right, and the French striker finished with a first-time strike into the bottom corner to give Rajasthan United the lead at the break.

He could have doubled the lead the very next minute, but the Snow Leopards' goalkeeper safely collected the shot.

Real Kashmir pushed for an equaliser after the restart, but Rajasthan remained resolute at the back.