HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Rajasthan United Secure Victory Over Real Kashmir in Tense I-League Encounter

Rajasthan United Secure Victory Over Real Kashmir in Tense I-League Encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 17, 2026 21:01 IST

x

Amadou Soukouna's decisive goal propelled Rajasthan United to a 1-0 victory over Real Kashmir in a hard-fought I-League match, marked by two red cards for the Snow Leopards.

Photograph: Real Kashmir FC/X

IMAGE: Photograph: Real Kashmir FC/X

Key Points

  • Amadou Soukouna's first-half goal secured a 1-0 victory for Rajasthan United against Real Kashmir in the I-League.
  • Real Kashmir faced challenges with two players receiving red cards, impacting their ability to compete.
  • Rajasthan United's win provisionally elevates them to the top of the I-League table.
  • The match saw strong defensive efforts from both sides, with Rajasthan United ultimately breaking through.
  • Soukouna's performance earned him the Player of the Match award, highlighting his crucial contribution to Rajasthan United's success.

Rajasthan United FC's French forward Amadou Soukouna's first-half strike proved decisive as they edged out Real Kashmir FC 1-0 in an Indian Football League match here on Tuesday.

Real Kashmir were reduced to nine men with Habib Fofana being sent off in the 58th minute for a second booking, and in stoppage time, Calvin Baretto was shown the red for denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

 

The win saw Rajasthan United provisionally climb to the top of the table with seven points, while Real Kashmir slumped to the bottom with two.

Soukouna was named Player of the Match.

Match Summary

The hosts dominated possession early on, building resolutely from the back. Real Kashmir goalkeeper Furqan Ahmed was called into action in the 10th minute, making a timely interception to deny an early opportunity.

The visitors had a chance of their own in the 13th minute from a Kamal Issah free-kick, but Rajasthan defender Abdul Samed headed clear.

Real Kashmir's defence, marshalled by Basit Ahmed Bhat and Habib Fofana, remained compact to frustrate Rajasthan's attacking moves.

But Soukouna continued to threaten and finally broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time. Jordan Lamela delivered a precise cross from the right, and the French striker finished with a first-time strike into the bottom corner to give Rajasthan United the lead at the break.

He could have doubled the lead the very next minute, but the Snow Leopards' goalkeeper safely collected the shot.

Real Kashmir pushed for an equaliser after the restart, but Rajasthan remained resolute at the back.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Rajasthan United snatch late win against Namdhari Sports Academy
Rajasthan United snatch late win against Namdhari Sports Academy
Rajasthan United Snatch Victory with Late Goal in I-League Thriller
Rajasthan United Snatch Victory with Late Goal in I-League Thriller
PIX: Real Kashmir sizzle in the snow to go top of I-League
PIX: Real Kashmir sizzle in the snow to go top of I-League
Real Kashmir register first win of I-League season
Real Kashmir register first win of I-League season
Dempo SC, Real Kashmir FC Share Points in 2-2 I-League Thriller
Dempo SC, Real Kashmir FC Share Points in 2-2 I-League Thriller

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Spicy Cheesy Pinwheel Bread Rolls

webstory image 2

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 3

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

VIDEOS

Chunky Panday joins Barkat-e-Ramadan event in Mumbai0:19

Chunky Panday joins Barkat-e-Ramadan event in Mumbai

Nita Ambani receives Honorary Doctorate for transformative philanthropy1:19

Nita Ambani receives Honorary Doctorate for...

Aurangabad Youth's Innovation Leaves Bill Gates Truly Impressed4:19

Aurangabad Youth's Innovation Leaves Bill Gates Truly...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO