Rajasthan United FC delivered a stunning second-half performance, scoring four goals to secure a decisive 4-0 victory against Kolkata giants Mohammedan SC, significantly impacting the Indian Football League standings.

IMAGE: Rajasthan United Ifl

Key Points Rajasthan United FC secured a dominant 4-0 victory over Mohammedan SC in an Indian Football League game on Wednesday.

Adrian Castellano opened the scoring with a free-kick in the 62nd minute, followed by goals from Brijesh Gir, Judah Garcia (penalty), and Thomyo Shimray.

The win propelled Rajasthan United from ninth to seventh in the IFL table with six points from five matches.

Mohammedan SC remains in the relegation zone, yet to open their account after four matches in the league.

Castellano was awarded Man of the Match for his performance, including the crucial opening goal.

Rajasthan United FC struck four times in the second half to power to an easy 4-0 win over Kolkata giants Mohammedan SC, pushing the side into the relegation zone in an Indian Football League game at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan here on Wednesday.

Second-Half Goal Spree

Adrian Castellano broke the deadlock with a 62nd-minute free-kick, triggering a barrage of goals, with substitute Brijesh Gir doubling the lead four minutes later.

Judah Garcia converted a penalty in the 75th minute before Thomyo Shimray headed in the fourth in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Castellano was named Man of the Match.

The big win lifted Rajasthan from ninth to seventh in the IFL table with six points from five matches, while Mohammedan are yet to open their account after four matches.

First-Half Battle And Breakthrough

Rajasthan showed urgency, moving the ball quickly into the final third and earning an early free-kick in a promising position, which Castellano struck into the wall. In the sixth minute, Alan Thapa caught Mohammedan goalkeeper Nikhil Deka off guard with an unexpected shot from distance that flew narrowly wide.

The series of attacks continued throughout the first half as the visitors kept the Mohammedan backline under steady pressure.

Mohammedan Sporting almost broke the deadlock when Lalthankima drove into the box and slipped the ball to the right for Jeremy Laldinpuia, whose shot struck the crossbar.

In the 61st minute, Foday Trawally hit the wall with a free-kick, but a minute later, Garcia was brought down by Laldinpuia near the box. This time, Castellano struck the ball sweetly into the top-right corner, leaving Deka with no chance.

Clinical Finish And League Impact

In the 66th minute, Garcia ran onto a through ball down the right channel and picked out Brijesh in the middle of the box with a low cross. Once again making an impact off the bench, Brijesh finished first time.

The third goal came after Jaideep Singh was brought down in the box by Joseph Lalmuanawma, and Garcia sent Deka the wrong way.

Rajasthan United kept looking for more, and a goal-line clearance from Deka kept the margin at three for some time. Deep into stoppage time, Lalfelkima swung in a cross from the left and Shimray headed home at the back post to complete a commanding second-half display.

Rajasthan United will travel to Shillong to face Shillong Lajong FC, while Mohammedan will head to Aizawl for an away match against Chanmari FC.