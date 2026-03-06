Rajasthan Regals Secure Victory Over UP Prometheans in DP World PGTI's 72 The League Finale

Rajasthan Regals showcased exceptional teamwork and skill to win the inaugural DP World PGTI's 72 The League, defeating UP Prometheans in a decisive victory.

Key Points Rajasthan Regals emerged victorious in the inaugural DP World PGTI's 72 The League, defeating UP Prometheans.

Jairaj Singh Sandhu and Akshay Sharma secured crucial wins for Rajasthan Regals against UP Prometheans' key players.

Aryaman Mohan's winning putt sealed the championship for Rajasthan Regals in a tightly contested match.

Ajeetesh Sandhu, captain of Rajasthan Regals, praised the team's depth and chemistry as key factors in their success.

Charminar Champions claimed the Plate Championship in the DP World PGTI's 72 The League.

Rajasthan Regals emerged champions at the inaugural DP World PGTI's 72 The League with a commanding 12-3 win over table-toppers UP Prometheans here on Friday.

After qualifying for the finale from the league stage as the second-placed team, Regals got their revenge over Prometheans for their crushing 4-10 loss against them in the fifth round of the league.

The winning team received a stunning trophy and Rs one crore as prize money. The runner-up team took home Rs 50 lakh.

Key Match Highlights

Prometheans put together their two strongest players â unbeaten captain Shaurya Bhattacharya and Arjun Prasad â in the singles upfront.

However, Regals demolished that plan with Jairaj Singh Sandhu, who beat Bhattacharya 4&3, and Akshay Sharma, who defeated Prasad 2&1.

With only one win required from the remaining three matches on the field, Regals sealed the deal when Aryaman Mohan and Yuvraj Singh beat Joshua Seale and Arjun Sharma on the 18th hole.

Young Mohan had the honour of making the winning putt for his team, when teams tied the final hole.

In the remaining fourball matches, Regals captain Ajeetesh Sandhu lost his first match of the tournament in the company of Michele Ortolani, while Chikkarangappa S and Dhruv Sheoran completed the 12-3 margin with an inconsequential 2&1 win over Gaurav Pratap Singh and Pranav Mardikar.

Captain's Perspective

"It's been an incredible honour to lead this bunch of players. From the moment of the auction, I knew we had a lot of depth in the team. However, more importantly, when we got together for the first time, everyone jelled with each other. The chemistry has been fantastic," Sandhu said.

Charminar Champions won the Plate Championship.