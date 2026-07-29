Raj Kumar Pal Returns To India's Asian Games Hockey Squad

India's men's hockey team has finalised its 20-member squad for the crucial Asian Games in Japan, with Raj Kumar Pal joining the ranks as the team targets gold and direct qualification for the LA 2028 Olympics.

Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Key Points Midfielder Raj Kumar Pal has been included in India's 20-member squad for the Asian Games, replacing Aditya Arjun Lalage.

Harmanpreet Singh will continue to captain the Indian team, which includes experienced players like Manpreet Singh.

The Asian Games, held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan from September 19 to October 4, serve as a qualifier for the LA 2028 Olympics.

India, the defending champions, are in Pool A with hosts Japan, Korea, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia.

The team will begin its campaign against Indonesia on September 20, aiming to secure the gold medal and Olympic berth.

Midfielder Raj Kumar Pal on Wednesday replaced young Aditya Arjun Lalage as India made just one change in its 20-member squad for the Asian Games to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan from September 19 to October 4.

Raj Kumar, who was not included in next month's World Cup-bound squad, got his place back at the expense of Lalage, who is in the 20-member squad for the World Cup to be co-hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to 30. The Indian team management and Hockey India selectors didn't tinker with the rest of the squad that will feature in the World Cup.

Leadership And Experience

Star defender and drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh, who led India to Olympic bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Games, will continue to lead the side. Veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh, India's most-capped player, adds experience to a squad blending established stars with promising youngsters.

"The Indian squad selected for the Asian Games is very experienced. We look forward to the challenge of playing in Japan where the winner qualifies for the LA 2028 Olympics and that is the ultimate goal for us as a team and as a nation," India's chief coach Craig Fulton said.

Squad Composition And Tournament Outlook

The goalkeeping department comprises Mohith HS and Suraj Karkera, while the defensive unit features Jarmanpreet Singh, captain Harmanpreet, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit and Yashdeep Siwach. The team will count on Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet, Nilakanta Sharma and Vivek Sagar Prasad to marshal the midfield while Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Abhishek will lead the forward line.

India, who will head into the tournament as the defending champions having claimed gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games under Harmanpreet's leadership, have been drawn in Pool A alongside hosts Japan, Korea, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Indonesia. Twelve teams, split into two pools of six each, will contest for the gold medal at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara.

India captain Harmanpreet is confident about his team's good showing at the continental showpiece, which is an Olympic qualifying event. "Be it the youngsters or the senior players, I have complete faith in all the players to make good use of the opportunities they get. The main target is to not take pressure, enjoy the game and understand your responsibilities," he said.

India will begin their Asian Games campaign against Indonesia on September 20, before taking on Sri Lanka on September 22, Korea on September 24, Japan on September 26 and rounding off the pool stage against Bangladesh on September 28.

Full Squad Details

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera.

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach.

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad.

Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek.