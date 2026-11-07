Raiza Dhillon, Mairaj Ahmad Khan Finish Fourth In World Championships Skeet Mixed Team

India's skeet mixed team, featuring Raiza Dhillon and veteran Mairaj Ahmad Khan, faced disappointment at the ISSF World Championships in Doha, finishing fourth and highlighting the nation's struggle for medals and Olympic quotas.

IMAGE: Jaypal

Key Points India's skeet mixed team of Raiza Dhillon and Mairaj Ahmad Khan finished fourth at the ISSF World Championships in Doha on Saturday.

The pair narrowly missed a podium finish after qualifying third, with Raiza's five misses in the final proving decisive.

Mairaj Ahmad Khan demonstrated strong form, hitting all 15 targets in the final and a perfect 75 in qualification.

The result contributes to India's overall disappointing performance at the championships, having secured only one individual medal and Olympic quota place so far.

Finland clinched gold, Peru silver, and China bronze in the skeet mixed team event.

India's disappointing campaign at the ISSF World Championships continued as both its skeet mixed teams returned empty-handed, with Raiza Dhillon and seasoned campaigner Mairaj Ahmad Khan coming close to a podium finish before ending up fourth and last in the four-team final here on Saturday.

Close Call For Indian Duo

The Indian pair had raised hopes of ending the country's barren run in skeet after qualifying for the medal round with an impressive performance. However, they failed to carry that momentum into the final, where Raiza's five misses proved decisive as India became the first team to be eliminated.

The 22-year-old Raiza and 51-year-old Mairaj managed a combined score of 19 in the final. While Mairaj hit all 15 targets, Raiza missed five of her 15 shots, effectively ending India's medal hopes.

Earlier, the duo had finished third in qualification with a score of 146 after a tense shoot-off for the top spot, with Peru, China and India all tied on the same score. Finland claimed the fourth and final qualifying spot.

Mairaj was in impressive form, shooting a perfect 25 in each of the three rounds to aggregate 75. Raiza contributed 71 with scores of 22, 24 and 25.

The other Indian pair of Ganemat Sekhon (71/75) and Bhavtegh Singh Gill (69/75) could not make much headway, aggregating 140 to finish 16th in qualification.

India's Overall Performance At Championships

In the final, Finland's Marjut Heinonen and Eetu Kallioinen clinched gold with a combined score of 50, while Peru settled for silver with 49. China took bronze with 43.

The result compounded India's disappointment in skeet, with its men's and women's shooters failing to win a medal or secure a quota place for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics in the individual and team events on Friday.

India have so far managed just one individual medal in an Olympic discipline -- Jaypal Malviya's silver in the men's 10m air pistol. He has also secured the country's only Olympic quota place at the championships so far. India's remaining medals have come in team events or non-Olympic disciplines.

China continued to dominate the championships, topping the medal standings with 23 medals, including 11 gold, six silver and six bronze.