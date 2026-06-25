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Indian Railways Allows Bulky Sports Gear On Trains

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk June 25, 2026 19:55 IST 3 Minutes Read
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The Indian Railway Ministry has introduced new guidelines, making it easier for sportspersons to transport oversized equipment like javelins on trains, addressing long-standing difficulties faced by athletes.

Key Points

  • Indian Railways now permits sportspersons to carry oversized sports equipment like javelins on trains.
  • Pole-vault poles are specifically excluded from this new relaxation due to technical constraints.
  • Bulky sports gear can be booked and transported in designated luggage spaces (SLRs/SLRDs/LWLRRMs) on a priority basis.
  • Existing maximum weight limits for luggage will not apply to verified sports equipment.
  • Applicable freight charges will still apply for the carriage of these items.

Sportspersons will now be allowed to carry javelins and bulky sports equipment on trains even if these items exceed the prescribed dimensions. However, pole-vault poles have been excluded from the relaxation.

In a recently-issued circular, the railway ministry made provisions for the carriage of oversized and fragile sports equipment of non-standard dimensions in trains. The relaxation followed reports highlighting the difficulties faced by sportspersons in carrying equipment of non-standard dimensions while travelling by train.

 

New Guidelines For Sports Equipment On Trains

The circular states that javelins and other bulky sports equipment may be booked and carried in the available luggage space of trains on a priority basis, subject to payment of the applicable freight charges. "It shall also be ensured that the above sports equipment shall be transported in available luggage space of SLRs/SLRDs/LWLRRMs of the same train in which the sports persons are travelling," the circular said.

SLRs (second luggage-cum-guard vans) are non-air-conditioned coaches that include a guard's compartment, a luggage/parcel area, and limited unreserved seating. SLRDs are upgraded versions of SLRs equipped with wheelchair-accessible compartments and adapted toilets for passengers with disabilities. Some trains are equipped with LWLRRM coaches, which house diesel generator sets that supply power to the entire air-conditioned train and also contain a guard's cabin and luggage space.

Exclusions And Other Conditions

The ministry has clarified that existing commercial circulars prescribing maximum weight limits for luggage will not apply to sports equipment, subject to verification by the parcel supervisor that the consignment is genuinely sports equipment. "Pole for pole vault is technically not feasible to be carried either in luggage portion of SLRs/SLRDs/LWLRRMs or in passenger area of SLRs/SLRDs/LWLRRMs or any passenger carrying coach," the circular stated.

"All other terms and conditions as regards to carriage of luggage in trains shall remain same," it added, directing the principal chief commercial managers of all railway zones to issue necessary instructions to the officials concerned.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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