Rai And Bhatia Make Strong Start At PGA Tour's Final Signature Event

Indian-origin golfers Aaron Rai and Akshay Bhatia have delivered impressive performances in the opening round of the Travelers Championship, positioning themselves strongly among the top contenders at the PGA Tour's final Signature Event.
Indian-origin golfers Aaron Rai and Akshay Bhatia got off to an encouraging start, positioning themselves among the top 15 after the opening round of the Travelers Championship, the PGA Tour's final Signature Event of the 2026 season. Fresh from his impressive tied-11th finish at last week's US Open, Indo-British Rai fired a flawless five-under 65 to share eighth place, just two shots behind leader Eric Cole. Bhatia was not far behind after producing a four-under 66 that placed him in a tie for 14th, while Sahith Theegala endured a difficult opening day and will need a strong second round after slipping to tied 70th with a four-over 74.
Key Points
- Indian-origin golfers Aaron Rai and Akshay Bhatia started strong at the Travelers Championship.
- Aaron Rai shot a flawless five-under 65, placing him tied for eighth.
- Akshay Bhatia finished with a four-under 66, securing a tie for 14th position.
- Sahith Theegala faced a challenging opening round, finishing tied 70th.
- Eric Cole currently leads the PGA Tour event with a seven-under 63.
Rai's Flawless PerformanceStarting on the front nine at TPC River Highlands, Rai remained bogey-free throughout the round and steadily built momentum with birdies on the second, seventh and ninth holes to make the turn at three-under. He maintained that rhythm on the back nine, adding birdies at the 13th and 15th holes without dropping a shot.
Bhatia's Strong Showing Despite Late BogeyBhatia also produced plenty of positives despite a closing bogey that denied him a place inside the top 10. The left-hander
opened with a birdie before dropping shots on the second and fourth holes. However, he quickly turned his round around with three successive birdies, from the sixth through the eighth, to reach two-under at the turn. His back nine was even more productive as he reeled off three consecutive birdies on the 11th, 12th and 13th holes. A bogey at the last spoiled the finish, but his 66 keeps him well within striking distance on a course where low scores are expected throughout the week.