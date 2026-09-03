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Rahul Baitha, Rathika Seelan Clinch Titles At Maharashtra State Open Squash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 03, 2026 20:34 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how Rahul Baitha and Rathika Suthanthira Seelan clinched the prestigious men's and women's titles at the 49th Bombay Gymkhana Maharashtra State Open Squash Tournament, highlighting their dominant performances and the emergence of junior talent.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Rahul Baitha and Rathika Suthanthira Seelan claimed the men's and women's titles at the 49th Bombay Gymkhana Maharashtra State Open Squash Tournament.
  • Baitha, the second seed, defeated top seed Om Semwal in a thrilling five-game men's final.
  • Rathika, a third-fourth seed from Tamil Nadu, secured a decisive victory over Mumbai's Akanksha Salunkhe in the women's final.
  • Akanksha Gupta won the girls' U-19 title, showcasing emerging talent in junior squash.
  • Purav Rambhia triumphed in the boys' U-19 final, adding to the tournament's junior category results.

Rahul Baitha and Rathika Suthanthira Seelan won the men's and women's titles respectively in the 49th Bombay Gymkhana Maharashtra State Open Squash Tournament here on Thursday.

Thrilling Finals At State Squash Championship

The second seeded Baitha played with grit and determination to put it across the top seed Om Semwal, carving out a 2-11 11-7 3-11 11-5 11-7 victory in the men's final.

 

In the women's summit clash, Tamil Nadu's third-fourth seed Rathika got the better of Mumbai's second seed Akanksha Salunkhe by cruising to a 11-5 11-3 11-3 win.

Akanksha Gupta defeated Vyomika Khandelwal 11-4 11-4 11-2 in the girls' U-19 final while in the boys' U-19 final, Purav Rambhia beat Agastya Bansal 11-1 11-3 11-2.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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