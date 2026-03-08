HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Lahiri Ends Tied-24th as Rahm Dominates LIV Golf Hong Kong

Lahiri Ends Tied-24th as Rahm Dominates LIV Golf Hong Kong

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
March 08, 2026 18:15 IST

Anirban Lahiri concluded his run at the LIV Golf Hong Kong tournament in a tied-24th position, while Jon Rahm emerged victorious, marking his first individual win in over a year and a half.

Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Key Points

  • Anirban Lahiri finished tied for 24th at the LIV Golf Hong Kong tournament with a final score of 10-under.
  • Jon Rahm won his first individual tournament in 539 days with a dominant performance at the Hong Kong Golf Club.
  • Dustin Johnson's 4Aces GC secured their first team win in 974 days at LIV Golf Hong Kong.
  • Thomas Detry finished second and Thomas Pieters third in the individual competition at the LIV Golf Hong Kong event.

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri returned a card of 69 to end up Tied-24th in Liv Golf Hong Kong.

Lahiri, who carded 66-65 at the Par-70 course on the first two days had 70 and 69 on the last two days for a 10-under total.

 

Jon Rahm produced a dominant performance of 6-under 64 at Hong Kong Golf Club to win his first individual tournament in 539 days. Dustin Johnson's 4Aces GC won their first team win in 974 days.

Rahm is the league's reigning two-time Individual Champion.

In the individual competition Thomas Detry (64-63-66-67) at 20-under finished second and Thomas Pieters (68-66-61-66) was third a 19-under.

Anthony Kim followed up his electric victory in Adelaide with a tie for 31st in Hong Kong.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

