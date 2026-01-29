Raheem Sterling leaves Chelsea by mutual agreement

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
January 29, 2026 09:38 IST

England winger Raheem Sterling has left Chelsea by mutual agreement after being frozen out under successive managers, bringing an end to his troubled two-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

IMAGE: Sterling was frozen out under Enzo Maresca and trained away from the first team. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Sterling joined Chelsea from Manchester City -- where he won four Premier League titles -- in a deal worth 50 million pounds ($69 million) in July 2022 on a five-year contract, but the move turned sour with the arrival of Enzo Maresca as manager in 2024.

Maresca made it clear that Sterling was not the type of winger he was looking for, and the player trained apart from the first team before joining Arsenal on loan.

Sterling returned to Chelsea having failed to impress Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Sterling was again exiled from the senior squad, and while new manager Liam Rosenior said he would speak with him, the situation remained unchanged.

"We thank Raheem for the contribution he made while a Chelsea player and wish him well for the next stage in his career," Chelsea said in a statement.

Sterling, who began his career at Liverpool, has made 82 appearances for England scoring 20 goals but has not played for his country since the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
