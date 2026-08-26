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Raheem Sterling in trouble after Lamborghini crash

August 26, 2026 18:46 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Former England winger Raheem Sterling has been charged with dangerous driving and possessing nitrous oxide following a motorway crash, as confirmed by Hampshire Police.

Raheem Sterling

IMAGE: Raheem Sterling charged over motorway crash. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Key Points

  • Former England winger Raheem Sterling faces multiple charges.
  • Charges include dangerous driving and nitrous oxide possession.
  • Incident involved a Lamborghini crash on the M3 motorway.
  • Hampshire Police confirmed the charges against the footballer.
  • No other vehicles or injuries were reported in the May incident.

Former England winger Raheem Sterling has been charged with dangerous driving and possessing nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation following a motorway crash in May, Hampshire Police said on Wednesday.

"Raheem Sterling, 31, from Berkshire, has been charged for the following offences: dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation, failing to provide a specimen," a Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

 

Sterling, who most recently played for Dutch side Feyenoord, crashed his Lamborghini into barriers on the M3. No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.

Sterling, who joined Feyenoord on a short-term deal in February after leaving Chelsea by mutual consent, has been without a club since the end of last season.

Source: REUTERS
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