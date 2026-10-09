Young Paddlers Shine At National Ranking Table Tennis Championships

Discover how young table tennis prodigies like Raghav Mahajan and Souswarya Banerjee battled their way into the pre-quarterfinals of the U-15 National Ranking Table Tennis Championships on Friday, showcasing intense competition and promising talent.

Photograph: Table Tennis Federation of India/X

Key Points Maharashtra's Raghav Mahajan and West Bengal's Souswarya Banerjee reached the U-15 boys' singles pre-quarterfinals on Friday.

Raghav Mahajan overcame a two-game deficit to defeat Andhra Pradesh's Nadella Vedansh 3-2.

Souswarya Banerjee also recovered from an early setback to beat Delhi's Arnav Jain 3-2.

In the U-15 girls' singles, Myraa Sangelkar, Bibeshna Saha, and Pooja Ambati all won their five-game battles.

Several other players from various states, including West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Telangana, also progressed in both categories.

Maharashtra's Raghav Mahajan and West Bengal's Souswarya Banerjee battled their way into the pre-quarterfinals of the U-15 boys' singles at the second National Ranking Table Tennis Championships here on Friday. Raghav rallied from a two-game deficit to beat Andhra Pradesh's Nadella Vedansh 3-2, while Souswarya recovered after losing the opening game and a close third game to defeat Delhi's Arnav Jain 3-2.

U-15 Boys' Singles Highlights

West Bengal's Rajdeep Biswas overcame state-mate Shreeraj Singh 3-2. Maharashtra's Prateek Tulsani edged Karnataka's Shriram Kiran 3-1, while Tamil Nadu's JN Sanjey Arwindh beat Uttar Pradesh's Anayraj Verma 3-0.

In other boys' singles matches, West Bengal's Rishaan Chattopadhyay, Himon Mondal, Ariv Dutta and Debanshu Bagchi, Maharashtra's Param Bhiwandkar, Karnataka's M Satwik, Gujarat's Dev Bhatt and Rajasthan's Prakhar Bagga won easily.

U-15 Girls' Singles Battles

In the U-15 girls' singles category, Maharashtra's Myraa Sangelkar, West Bengal's Bibeshna Saha and Tamil Nadu's Pooja Ambati survived five-game battles. Myraa recovered from losing the first and third games to beat West Bengal's Debanna Ari 3-2. Bibeshna edged past Telangana's Avanthika Doupati 3-2, while Pooja rallied from two games down to defeat West Bengal's Saturya Banerjee 3-2.

Maharashtra's Aadya Baheti and West Bengal's Titash Chatterjee also won 3-2 against Haryana's Varya Jain and Karnataka's Sakshya Santosh, respectively. West Bengal's Sreosree Chakraborty beat state-mate Dipti Das 3-1, while Karnataka's Tanishka Kalbhairav defeated Delhi's Saamya Sukhija 3-0. Telangana's Kamarapu Sri Saanvi and Delhi's Akansha Singhal also beat Tamil Nadu's Samya Rajesh and Assam's Divija Paul, 3-0, respectively.

West Bengal's Saranya Kar and Shariqa Shahid, Haryana's Avni Dua, Gujarat's Daniya Godil, Delhi's Janvi Garg, and PSPBA's Pragnya and Aarya Redkar also progressed. Saranya and Shariqa won 3-0, besides Daniya. However, Avni defeated Maharashtra's Keshika Purkar 3-1.