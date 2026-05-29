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Rafael Nadal opens up about health risks during career

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May 29, 2026 19:32 IST

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Rafael Nadal reveals the significant health risks and chronic pain he endured to achieve Grand Slam glory, including a rare foot condition and reliance on painkillers.

Spain's Rafael Nadal bites the 'The Musketeers’ Cup' after winning the French Open men's singles final against Norway's Casper Ruud at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 5, 2022.

IMAGE: Spain's Rafael Nadal bites the 'The Musketeers’ Cup' after winning the French Open men's singles final against Norway's Casper Ruud at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 5, 2022. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Key Points

  • Rafael Nadal played through chronic foot pain due to Mueller-Weiss syndrome for most of his career.
  • Nadal admits to taking significant health risks to win more Grand Slam titles.
  • The tennis star's injury led to other health issues, including tendinitis and intestinal perforations.
  • Nadal's last Grand Slam win was the 2022 French Open, where he played with anaesthetic injections.

Rafael Nadal, winner of 22 Grand Slams and one of the 'Big Three', along with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic who ruled tennis for two decades, spent most of his career in pain as he willed himself to play through a chronic foot injury.

The Spaniard, who retired in 2024, said he took immense risks with his health to keep his tennis career going, after a Netflix series called 'Rafa' provided an in-depth look into his physical and mental struggles to pursue greatness.

 

Nadal's Health Decisions And Grand Slam Triumphs

"I've had to make decisions about my health, where you are on the borderline between right or wrong. But if I hadn't explored all that, I probably would have had 10 fewer Grand Slams... this is the reality," Nadal told the BBC in an interview published on Friday.

Nadal was diagnosed with a rare condition called Mueller-Weiss syndrome after he broke his foot during the Madrid Open final of 2005, months after he won the French Open on his first attempt aged 19, clinching his first Grand Slam title.

Although the condition, which was caused by his extensive training as a child under his uncle Toni, put his career at risk, Nadal refused to give up.

The Race Against Time And Enduring Pain

The injury haunted him even as he won 13 more Grand Slams in the next nine years, clinching at least one major every year.

"Tennis became a race against time. Always having the doubt in my head of, how long can I last with this foot? I never knew how long my career would last," Nadal said.

"I always thought, maybe it's the last year, so there's no time to stop."

Health Complications And The 2022 French Open Win

The injury also led to other health complications, including tendinitis in his left knee and perforations in his intestines, the latter caused by the use of painkillers.

Sometimes he had to manage the pain with targeted anaesthetic injections, and had no feeling in his leg during the final of the 2022 French Open, his last Grand Slam win.

"The key was the suffering was less than my passion and my happiness for what I was doing," the 39-year-old said.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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