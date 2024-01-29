News
Rafael Nadal's 2007 French Open winning racket sells for...

Rafael Nadal's 2007 French Open winning racket sells for...

January 29, 2024 22:22 IST
IMAGE: Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam winning racket fetched a whopping amount. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Rafael Nadal's championship point winning racket from his 2007 French Open final victory over Roger Federer was sold for more than $118,000 at an auction on Monday, ranking among the highest-priced such memorabilia.

Nadal beat Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the 2007 final in Paris to win his third Grand Slam title before the Spaniard moved on to secure a further 19 - 14 of them at Roland Garros - becoming one of the sport's greatest players.

 

The racket, which Nadal also used in previous matches of the tournament, including his semi-final victory against Novak Djokovic, sold for $118,206 at an online auction that closed on Monday at 0255 GMT.

It was previously housed in the Australian Tennis Museum prior to its recent closure.

Previous highest individual tennis racket auction sales include Nadal's 2022 Australian Open racket at $139,700, Billie Jean King's 'Battle of the Sexes' racket at $125,000, and Djokovic's 2016 French Open racket sold for $107,482.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
