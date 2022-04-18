News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Nadal back in training ahead of French Open

Nadal back in training ahead of French Open

April 18, 2022 22:53 IST
IMAGE: Rafael Nadal last played in the final of Indian Wells against Taylor Fritz on March 22. Photograph: BCCI

Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal resumed training on Monday after four weeks out due a stress fracture in his rib, a month out from the French Open where the Spaniard will bid for a record-extending 14th title.

 

Nadal, 35, last played in the final of Indian Wells against Taylor Fritz on March 22, falling to a straight-sets defeat. The injury forced him to skip claycourt tournaments in Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

"Today after 4 weeks without stepping on a tennis court, first soft training," Nadal said on Twitter, alongside pictures of him practising on clay.

The 21-times major winner could feature in ATP Masters 1000 events in Madrid and Rome before the French Open, which gets underway on May 22.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
