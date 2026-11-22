Tennis legend Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam winner, has officially joined the Real Madrid board of directors, a significant move for one of Spain's most iconic football clubs.

IMAGE: Rafael Nadal, who won 22 Grand Slam titles over a 23-year career, becomes the 19th member of the board. Photograph: PTI

Key Points Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, has been approved to join the Real Madrid board of directors.

The appointment received overwhelming support, with 99.5% of the club's general member assembly voting in favour.

Nadal, a lifelong fan and honorary club member since 2011, expressed his deep connection to the club and the responsibility of his new role.

Club president Florentino Perez lauded Nadal's addition, highlighting his passion and 'Madridista spirit'.

Spain's most accomplished tennis star is now helping make decisions for one of the country's biggest football clubs.

Rafael Nadal, who won 22 Grand Slam titles over a 23-year career, was approved to join the Real Madrid board of directors by a 99.5% vote of the club's general member assembly on Saturday.

The 40-year-old becomes the 19th member of the board.

Nadal's Statement on New Role

"It is a great responsibility to be part of the Board of Directors of Real Madrid," Nadal said in a statement.

"This club is passed down from parents to children and unites people. For me, it connects me with family and friends to watch matches together. It's an immense joy and a great satisfaction."

Impact on Club Leadership

The appointment is expected to be a victory for club president Florentino Perez, whose leadership has been the subject of recent criticism. The club has not won a trophy since 2024.

Perez lauded Nadal's addition to the board, referencing the former world No. 1's "greatness."

"Rafael is one of our own," Perez said. "He is deeply passionate about our colours, and has always proudly displayed his Madridista spirit."

Of the 1,713 votes cast Saturday, 1,704 of them were in favor of Nadal joining the board.

Nadal has been an honorary club member since 2011.