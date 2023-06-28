News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Rafa cheers on as Lopez extends career by a day at least!

Rafa cheers on as Lopez extends career by a day at least!

June 28, 2023 11:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Feliciano Lopez clinched an emotional win at the Mallorca Open. Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters

Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez extended his career by at least one more day with an emotional victory at the Mallorca Open on Tuesday -- the final event of his 26-year career.

The 41-year-old left-hander was cheered on by friend and compatriot 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafa Nadal during his 6-3 7-5 victory over Max Purcell.

Lopez, who reached a career high ranking of 12 and holds the record for appearing in 79 successive Grand Slam main draws, will face Australian Jordan Thompson on Wednesday.

"It's a really special win for me, probably one of the most special wins of my career so far, to be honest," Lopez, who has more than 500 ATP singles wins, said on court at the Santa Ponsa Country Club after his win.

 

"This is over my expectations, to be winning a match at this stage of my career in Mallorca, this beautiful place, surrounded by the ones that I love, my friends."

Nadal, who is currently out of action as he tries to recover from injuries, was joined by Carlos Moya in the stands to cheer on their former Davis Cup compatriot.

"Most of them came for my hypothetical last match. Luckily, it wasn't the last match of my life. I have another opportunity tomorrow, and this is very overwhelming, I have to say," Lopez added after only his second ATP Tour win this year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
When A Princess Met Tennis Royalty!
When A Princess Met Tennis Royalty!
Tempers flare in SAFF: India coach sees red again
Tempers flare in SAFF: India coach sees red again
Major centres stunned as ODI WC ignites controversy
Major centres stunned as ODI WC ignites controversy
'India-Pakistan semifinal at Eden would be a dream'
'India-Pakistan semifinal at Eden would be a dream'
WTA Roundup: Jessica, Coco cruise ahead
WTA Roundup: Jessica, Coco cruise ahead
Nifty Bank derivative contracts won't be moved to Fri
Nifty Bank derivative contracts won't be moved to Fri
Sensex, Nifty touch all-time highs in early trade
Sensex, Nifty touch all-time highs in early trade

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Fan leaves everything to Neymar in will!

Fan leaves everything to Neymar in will!

'ATP, WTA merger will make tennis stronger'

'ATP, WTA merger will make tennis stronger'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances