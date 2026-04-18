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DP World PGTI Appoints Rachana Bahadur As Advisor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 18, 2026 14:52 IST

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Rachana Bahadur, a seasoned financial executive, joins the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India as an advisor, bringing her extensive experience to boost Indian golf on the global stage.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Dev/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Dev/Instagram

Key Points

  • Rachana Bahadur appointed as advisor to DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).
  • Bahadur brings over three decades of experience in banking, operations, and risk management to the role.
  • DP World PGTI aims to elevate Indian golf on the global stage with Bahadur's expertise.
  • Kapil Dev welcomes Bahadur, highlighting her global leadership experience as invaluable.

The DP World Professional Golf Tour of India on Saturday announced the appointment of Rachana Bahadur, senior vice president and country head â" India at Synchrony Financial, as an advisor to the organisation.

Bahadur brings over three decades of experience across banking, operations and risk management. She is currently serving as Senior Vice President and Country Head for Synchrony India.

 

Bahadur's Vision for Indian Golf

"I am honoured to join the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India as an Advisor," Bahadur said in a release.

"The DP World PGTI has played a pivotal role in developing and promoting professional golf in India, and I deeply admire its commitment to nurturing talent and creating opportunities for players. I look forward to contributing to its mission of elevating Indian golf on the global stage."

Extensive Global Experience

She held senior leadership roles at Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley, and has over 18 years of global experience spanning the US, Asia and Europe.

PGTI Welcomes Bahadur

Kapil Dev, president, Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), said, "We are delighted to welcome Rachana Bahadur to the Advisory Board of the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India.

"Her extensive global leadership experience and deep expertise in building high-performing organizations will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen the ecosystem of professional golf in India. We look forward to her strategic insights in shaping the next phase of DP World PGTI's growth."

The appointment of Rachana Bahadur signals DP World PGTI's intent to strengthen its organisational structure and attract more corporate partnerships. Her experience in financial services could lead to increased investment in Indian golf. This move could also improve the tour's governance and strategic planning.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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