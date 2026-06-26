Race Walk Coach Calls For Fair Asian Games Selection Considering Tough Weather

India's race walk coach Ronald Weigel urges national selectors to account for the challenging humid conditions at the National Inter-State Championships when finalising the Asian Games team, advocating for fairer selection criteria for endurance athletes.

Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Race walk coach Ronald Weigel advocates for selectors to consider high humidity during the National Inter-State Championships for Asian Games team selection.

Weigel suggests holding future selection events in cooler, less humid venues like Bengaluru to allow athletes to achieve faster times.

He noted that tough weather can slow down endurance athletes by several minutes, citing the 2019 Doha World Championships as an example.

Munita Prajapati's winning time was significantly slower than the AFI's tough Asian Games qualifying mark, highlighting the impact of conditions.

Weigel believes Indian race walkers have the potential to compete globally if given optimal conditions and continued support.

India's race walk foreign coach Ronald Weigel on Friday urged the national selectors to account for the extremely humid conditions in which the half marathon event at the National Inter-State Championships was held while picking the team for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan. Weigel, who took charge as national race walking coach in March last year, also suggested that in future such selection events ahead of prestigious multi-sporting events should be held as stand alone competitions or at venues where weather would be less punishing.

"The tough weather conditions affect the athletes a lot, a lot of minutes. Look, I'm sweating, I have to change my shirt. We have 94 per cent humidity," Weigel told PTI after his ward Munita Prajapati won the women's half marathon (21.098km) race walk event with a time of one hour, 45 minutes and five seconds.

Impact Of Humid Conditions On Athlete Performance

"For example, in the 2019 Doha World Championships, (because of warm conditions) the best walkers in the 20km event clocked 10 minutes slower compared to a normal race. So, the officials have to understand that in this condition, endurance athletes cannot compete fast. "With these conditions, slower timings, the first and second placed athletes can be selected for the Asian Games. That would be a good and fair solution," said the German who is currently based at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru.

The Indian athletics team for the Asian Games is expected to be announced on Sunday, the last day of the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships.

Prajapati's winning time was far below the Asian Games qualifying mark of 1:37:20 set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). In fact, the qualifying time is tougher than the national record of 1:39.15, achieved by Ravina while winning the Indian Race Walking Championships in Chandigarh in February.

Rethinking Selection Venues For Optimal Performance

Asked if there could be separate and standalone selection competitions before multi-sport events like the Asian Games since they are normally held in summer, he said, "Yes. We have to think about giving the athletes the best conditions, that they can reach faster times. We have to think about the future, we have to change something."

"So, next time, maybe, we have to change for endurance the venue to Bengaluru. It would be good. We have now 20 degrees, 25 maximum, no humidity. And if we have a chance to get in other countries to compete, India will be show that they are not so bad. They can compare with the best in the world, 100 percent. We have these potential of athletes. And I'm sure, in some years, if they continue this process, they will be one of the best in the world. Definitely."

The top-five finishers in the event train under Weigel and he lauded their efforts. "The first five today, they are under my guidelines in Bengaluru. So, I'm happy for them and congratulate them, because they did a really good job today, and everybody gave their best. I have a really high respect about the girls."

The temperature in Bhubaneswar at the start of the event at 5:30 am was around 28 degrees celsius with humidity at over 90 per cent amid overcast conditions.

Challenging Qualification Standards And Global Competition

Asian Games host Japan is also expected to be quite hot and humid when the event is held there beginning September 19.

The uncharacteristically difficult qualification mark set by AFI could also be because of the low medal chances of Indian athletes in this event.

Twenty-five Asian athletes have clocked better than 1:37:20, the AFI's qualifying time, so far this season, though 20 of them are from China, three from Japan and two from Kazakhstan. A country, however, can send a maximum of two athletes in a track and field event at the Asian Games.