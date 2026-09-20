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Quimcy goes down fighting in Asiad teqball bronze medal match

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: September 20, 2026 08:11 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Indian teqball sensation Quimcy Dsouza delivered a stunning performance at the Asian Games before narrowly missing out on a bronze medal after a valiant fight against Japan's Yuina Sakamoto in a thrilling 0-2 defeat.

Quimcy Dsouza

IMAGE: India’s Quimcy Dsouza was beaten by Japan’s Yuina Sakamoto in the bronze medal match of women's singles Teqball at the Asian Games on Saturday. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Indian teqball player Quimcy Dsouza narrowly lost her bronze medal match at the Asian Games.
  • Dsouza was defeated 0-2 by local favourite Yuina Sakamoto of Japan in a thrilling contest.
  • Both sets were decided by the smallest margin, ending 11-12, highlighting Dsouza's strong fightback.
  • Teqball, a blend of football and table tennis, made its debut at the 20th Asian Games.
  • Players use any part of their body except hands and arms, with a maximum of three touches.

India's Quimcy Dsouza produced a stunning display before narrowly losing to local favourite Yuina Sakamoto 0-2 in the bronze medal match of women's singles teqball at the Asian Games, in Nagoya, on Sunday.

Playing in front of a partisan crowd, the Japanese world No. 7 may have won in straight sets but the scoreline doesn't actually show the fight that the Mumbai girl produced before losing 11-12, 11-12.

The Mumbai girl had set point in the first game and took a 10-8 lead in the second as she looked to draw level. She even came back from a match-point down to serve a winner, but only to commit a foul and lose the match.

Earlier, Dsouza lost in the semi-finals on Saturday. She topped Group A after securing wins over opponents from Japan and Cambodia.

In the semi-finals, she was pitted against Indonesia's Sumaya, and lost 1-2. The Indian sealed the first set 12-7, following which the Indonesian won back-to-back games 9-12, 7-12.

Dsouza will have another opportunity to win a medal at the Games as she will compete in the mixed doubles bronze medal match alongside Mohamed Anas Beg.

The first player to reach 12 points wins a set. In the first two sets, a player can win by a single point, while if the match goes to a deciding third set, the winner must secure a two-point margin to seal the issue.

 

Understanding Teqball: A New Asian Games Sport

Teqball is a non-contact sport that combines a bit of football and table tennis, played by hitting a standard football back and forth over a specially curved TT-like table. Players use any part of their body except their hands and arms, with a maximum of three touches allowed per side to return the ball. The sport made its debut at the 20th edition of the continental showpiece.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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