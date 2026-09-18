Asian Games: Quimcy one win away from India's first Teqball medal

Indian Teqball sensation Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza is on the verge of securing a historic medal for the nation at the Asian Games, having powered into the women's singles semifinals after stunning top seeds.

Photograph: Quimcy Dsouza/Instagram

Key Points Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza has advanced to the women's singles semifinals in Teqball at the Asian Games.

She secured her semifinal spot by defeating top-seeded Yuina Sakamoto of Japan and Koemyean DY of Cambodia.

A victory in the semifinals will guarantee India's first-ever medal in Teqball at the continental showpiece.

Teqball is one of six sports making its debut at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

The sport is a dynamic combination of football and table tennis, played on a curved table.

India's Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza is just a win away from securing a historic medal for the country in Teqball after marching into the women's singles semifinals at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Friday.

Making her Asian Games debut, Quimcy stunned top-seeded Yuina Sakamoto of Japan 2-1 (10-12 12-11 13-11) in her opening Group A match that lasted 43 minutes at the Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center.

Quimcy's Dominant Performance

The young Indian carried the momentum into her second group match and defeated Cambodia's Koemyean DY 2-0 (12-9 12-7) in 24 minutes to top her group and qualify for the semifinals.

Quimcy got a bye in the quarterfinals by virtue of topping her group. She will take on Indonesia's Sumaya in the semifinals on Saturday and a win will ensure the first-ever medal for India in Teqball, one of the six sports making its debut at the continental showpiece.

If the 24-year-old Indian loses in the last four match, she will have another shot at a medal through the bronze medal play-off tie.

Understanding Teqball's Asian Games Debut

Teqball is one of the six sports alongside Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Padel, Surfing, BMX Freestyle and Virtual Taekwondo which are making their debut in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. Teqball is a dynamic sport, a combination of football and table tennis.

The game was invented by football enthusiasts Gabor Borsanyi, Gyorgy Gattyan, and Viktor Huszar in Hungary in 2014. The first official Teqball World Championships was held in Budapest in 2017.

In Teqball, players use almost every part of their body except hands and arms to rally with a standard size five football across a curved table, divided by a transparent plexiglass.