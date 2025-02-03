HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Queen of the ring! Shields is undisputed 3-weight champ

Queen of the ring! Shields is undisputed 3-weight champ

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 03, 2025 15:53 IST

x

Claressa Shields

IMAGE: Claressa Shields celebrates winning her fight. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

American Claressa Shields was crowned boxing's first undisputed world champion in three weight classes on Sunday after beating compatriot Danielle Perkins for the women's heavyweight title by unanimous decision in front of a home crowd in Flint, Michigan.

Shields, who also won gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, landed a powerful right hand with seconds to go in the 10th and final round, knocking down Perkins and improving her professional career record to 16-0.

 

The win makes 29-year-old Shields an undisputed champion in a third weight class, adding to her undisputed titles in the middleweight and light-middleweight divisions.

She is the only boxer, man or woman, to achieve the feat.

"It feels unbelievable, to be honest. I had a really hard training camp. And just last Friday, I tore my labrum in my left shoulder, so I wasn't able to use my good jab today," Shields said.

"But I didn't want to call the fight off because I had asked God to give me a big fight in my hometown. He did that. So I decided to keep going through with it.

"I feel so happy. And shout out to my opponent, Danielle Perkins. Man, that girl was strong as hell." 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Revealed! Aamir's Cricket Fanboy Secrets
Revealed! Aamir's Cricket Fanboy Secrets
4 Indians in U-19 T20 World Cup Team of Tournament
4 Indians in U-19 T20 World Cup Team of Tournament
IPL 2025: 'My father didn't like cricket at all'
IPL 2025: 'My father didn't like cricket at all'
Rohit, Virat Get Heroes' Welcome in Nagpur
Rohit, Virat Get Heroes' Welcome in Nagpur
Yuvraj's backing, Lara's advice: Abhishek's T20 surge
Yuvraj's backing, Lara's advice: Abhishek's T20 surge

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Bhuj, Hyderabad On 2025 World Monuments Watch List

webstory image 2

Paneer Peppers Salad: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Meet Bollywood's Class of 2025

VIDEOS

Disha Patani's bold look goes viral0:38

Disha Patani's bold look goes viral

Manushi Chhillar spotted at Mumbai Airport, exudes elegance1:13

Manushi Chhillar spotted at Mumbai Airport, exudes elegance

Priyanka Chopra back in Mumbai for brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding0:37

Priyanka Chopra back in Mumbai for brother Siddharth...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD