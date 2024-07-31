News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Quarters sealed; India face Belgian test in Olympic hockey

Quarters sealed; India face Belgian test in Olympic hockey

Source: PTI
July 31, 2024 16:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Harmanpreet Singh

IMAGE: Captain Harmanpreet Singh will look to continue his goal scoring spree. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Assured of a quarterfinal berth, India will aim for consistency when they take on reigning champions Belgium in their tough penultimate Pool B match of the Olympic Games in Paris on Thursday.

The Red Lions are leading Pool B with three wins from as many matches, while the Indians are a rung below in the second place with two wins and a draw.

Mighty Australia are placed third with seven points from two wins and a loss. Argentina have also qualified for the quarterfinals with four points from three games, which includes a win, a draw and a loss.

 

New Zealand and Ireland are out of the race after suffering three consecutive losses. Only the top four can make the last-eight stage cut.

The Indians started their campaign on a shaky note with a close 3-2 win over New Zealand and then scored a last-minute goal to salvage a draw against former champions Argentina.

But against Ireland, it was a completely different performance from the Indians, at least in the first two quarters. They dominated the possession with one-touch play to score two goals in the first quarter which proved vital in the end.

India skipper Harmanpreet Singh once again rose to the occasion, first converting a penalty stroke and then finding the net from a set piece in the second quarter to hand his side the win.

The Indian mid-field, led by veteran and four-time Olympian Manpreet Singh and vice-captain Hardik Singh, also brought their A game to the table, creating several chances for the forward-line.

The likes of Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh and Sukhjeet Singh sparkled upfront by keeping the pressure on the opposition defence.

Against Ireland on Tuesday, India opted for one-to-one short passes to build their attacks, instead of going for aerial balls.

Right-back Jarmanpreet Singh has been a revelation in the tournament so far and was omnipresent, be it in defence or creating chances from flanks.

Another player who deserves credit is Amit Rohidas, who produced a rock solid performance at the back. He defended the penalty corners brilliantly being the first rusher and from one-on-one situations.

But it is India's wall, goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who is living up to his reputation in his Olympic swansong. He made multiple good saves against Ireland in the last two quarters to hand his side the win.

After Belgium, India will end their pool engagements against nemesis Australia on Friday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Sindhu on track for hat-trick; Sen stuns Christie
Sindhu on track for hat-trick; Sen stuns Christie
Why Simone Biles Is An Olympic Legend
Why Simone Biles Is An Olympic Legend
The Mongolian Behind India's Bronze Wins
The Mongolian Behind India's Bronze Wins
Kerala was warned early about landslides, but...: Shah
Kerala was warned early about landslides, but...: Shah
Olympics: Boxer Lovlina advances to quarters
Olympics: Boxer Lovlina advances to quarters
'Obviously, I want that medal, but...'
'Obviously, I want that medal, but...'
Metal, power, auto shares help Sensex gain 286 points
Metal, power, auto shares help Sensex gain 286 points

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Chopra targets history as India's track hopes rise

Chopra targets history as India's track hopes rise

Paris 2024: Sreeja joins Manika in pre-quarters

Paris 2024: Sreeja joins Manika in pre-quarters

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances