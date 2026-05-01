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Formidables Advance To Bridge Championship Quarter-Finals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 01, 2026 20:44 IST

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Defending champions Formidables triumphantly advance to the quarter-finals of the prestigious All India Bridge Championship after overcoming challenges and defeating Miracles.

Key Points

  • Formidables, the defending champions, have advanced to the quarter-finals of the 9th All India Bridge Championship.
  • They secured their spot by defeating Miracles with a score of 71-4 International Match Points (IMPs).
  • The quarter-final lineup includes Formidable vs Bangur Cement, Guns-N-Rose vs Deepadhaar, Prime vs Monica Jajoo, and Slammers vs Mavericks.

Defending champions Formidables overcame early hiccups to enter the quarterfinals of the 9th All India Bridge Championship, here on Friday.

Formidables' Path to the Quarter-Finals

In the pre-quarter finals, Formidables defeated Miracles by 71-4 International Match Points (IMPs) to join Guns-N-Rose, Mavericks, Monica Jajoo, Bangur Cement, Deepadhaar, Prime and Slammers in the round of eight.

 

Quarter-Final Lineup

QF lineup:

Formidable vs Bangur Cement; Guns-N-Rose vs Deepadhaar; Prime vs Monica Jajoo; Slammers vs Mavericks.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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